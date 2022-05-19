Takuya Hirano Joins PingCAP as an Executive Advisor

Hirano has deep expertise in business development, which positions him to provide strategic counsel to help accelerate PingCAP's business. Naming Hirano as Executive Advisor highlights the importance of the global market growth and the company's continued commitment to providing the gold standard for enterprise databases. As part of the advisory team, Hirano will provide advice to the company's leadership to advance the market penetration of PingCAP's flagship products, TiDB and TiDB Cloud . He will be involved in topics including – but not limited to – partner scoping strategies, global business prioritization, and business establishment, including global business acceleration, and designing commercial models, among others.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Hirano to the PingCAP family. His understanding of the industry drivers and technology disruptions' impact on enterprises' digital transformation will be invaluable as we scale and advance our vision of providing the next-generation database," said Max Liu, Co-Founder and CEO at PingCAP. "At PingCAP we are building a holistic approach to business continuity for the demanding enterprise, Mr. Hirano's tremendous insight and experience will help us continue delivering on our commitment to make developing data-intensive applications easy at any scale."

"In the midst of the next cloud revolution, enterprises need tools that allow them to scale and reshape one of their biggest assets, their data. I am honored to be a part of PingCAP's advisory team, a company that embodies the values of the cloud putting their customers and developers at the forefront," said Takuya Hirano, Executive Advisor at PingCAP. "As PingCAP continues to see adoption worldwide and scales its operations in Japan, I am pleased to help the leadership team build the next great data platform company."

Hirano's appointment comes after PingCAP announced its expansion and establishment in Japan to better serve the market and support its growth. continuation of the company's commitment to serving the region's fast-growing customers in their digital transformation journey.

About Takuya Hirano

Hirano has held incremental titles within Microsoft for over 15 years, he is currently the Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Consultants at Microsoft, where he is responsible for scaling Microsoft's business impact through partnership and collaboration, owning the strategy to deliver solutions and services to enterprise customers and accelerate their own digital transformation through Microsoft's cloud offerings.

Prior to joining Microsoft, he spent eight years at Hyperion Solutions (now Oracle Corporation), where he had responsibilities in sales and alliance; he also contributed to accelerating the business as the company's president. He spent several years of his professional life in Silicon Valley, where he drove multi-national semi-conductor business projects for Kanematsu USA.

To know more about PingCAP, please visit:

EN | https://en.pingcap.com/

JP | https://pingcap.co.jp/

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their businesses instead of housekeeping. PingCAP's product portfolio consists of TiDB, an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability with MySQL compatibility; and TiDB Cloud, the fully-managed service of TiDB available on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

For more information, visit www.pingcap.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PingCAP