Takway AI Unveils the World's First Physically Growing AI Pocket Pet Sweekar at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Takway AI officially unveiled Sweekar, the world's first emotionally intelligent, physically growing AI pet, marking a major milestone in the evolution of AI companionship. By combining tangible robotic hardware with an AI-driven emotional nurturing system, Sweekar moves beyond traditional digital pets to deliver a touchable, evolving AI lifeform.

Unlike traditional virtual pets, Sweekar features compact physical growth, evolving through Egg, Baby, Teen, and Adult stages. Growth is driven by an XP-based system earned through everyday actions such as feeding, cleaning, and talking. To further enhance realism, Sweekar simulates body warmth along with gentle breathing rhythms, creating a more lifelike presence and a stronger sense of emotional connection.

Beyond physical growth, Sweekar is designed to develop emotionally alongside its user. Its AI personality system, influenced by MBTI-based behavioral modeling, allows personality traits to evolve dynamically through interaction, ensuring that no two Sweekar companions are exactly alike. A built-in long-term emotional memory enables the device to remember user preferences, moods, and past conversations, while its language capabilities progress gradually from simple, baby-like sounds to fluent dialogue as the AI matures.

This sense of continuity extends even when users are not present. Designed to feel like an independent lifeform, Sweekar continues its own activities, such as exploring, learning, or developing new behaviors, while users are away, and later shares those experiences upon their return. This ongoing autonomy reinforces emotional continuity and supports long-term engagement.

Supporting this experience is Takway AI's AI-driven companion-game architecture, designed specifically for long-term pet raising and emotional interaction. Built on a hybrid stack leveraging Gemini Flash and ChatGPT-class models, it enables multimodal interaction, context-aware responses, and continuous learning over time. Sweekar also introduces social and customization features, including an NFC-based "friend tap" system that allows multiple Sweekar units to connect, along with interchangeable outfits, habitat modifications, and expandable accessories.

Despite its sophisticated capabilities, Sweekar is tailored for everyday portability and ease of use. Weighing just 89 grams, it can be carried anywhere and supports offline functionality for basic care. Requiring only minimal daily interaction, it offers emotional companionship without the demands of high-maintenance devices.

"From first principles, the desire to nurture a companion is a fundamental human need," said Irving Gao, Founder and CEO of Takway AI. "Inspired by classic nurturing games and reimagined through modern AI and robotics, Sweekar transforms pet-raising into a physical and emotional experience. Through growth, care, and interaction, it is designed to foster a long-term, meaningful bond between humans and AI."

Following its debut at CES 2026, Sweekar will launch on a crowdfunding platform, with mass production and delivery planned within 2026.

Takway.AI was founded in April 2024 with one simple idea: AI companions should feel warm, playful, and emotionally present. We design gamified, AI-powered robots that respond to emotions, and bring small moments of joy into everyday life. Watch Sweekar grow with you.

