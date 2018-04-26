TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2018

- Quarterly Results:

Net Revenues up by 59.4% Year-Over-Year
Income from Operations up by 54.0% Year-Over-Year
Non-GAAP Income from Operations up by 47.7% Year-Over-Year
Total Student Enrollments up by 95.7% Year-Over-Year

- Fiscal Year Results:

Net Revenues up by 64.4%
Income from Operations up by 55.0%
Non-GAAP Income from Operations up by 49.8%

BEIJING, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

  • Net revenues increased by 59.4% year-over-year to US$504.1 million from US$316.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations increased by 54.0% to US$66.9 million from US$43.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 47.7% to US$79.5 million from US$53.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL increased by 102.9% to US$69.5 million from US$34.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 83.9% to US$82.1 million from US$44.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were US$0.13 and US$0.12, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.15 and US$0.14, respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$1,498.9 million as of February 28, 2018, compared to US$699.7 million as of February 28, 2017.
  • Total student enrollments increased by 95.7% year-over-year to approximately 2,615,760 from approximately 1,336,600 in the same period of the prior year.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2018

  • Net revenues increased by 64.4% year-over-year to US$1,715.0 million from US$1,043.1 million in fiscal year 2017.
  • Income from operations increased by 55.0% to US$208.6 million from US$134.6 million in fiscal year 2017.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 49.8% to US$255.8 million from US$170.7 million in fiscal year 2017.
  • Net income attributable to TAL increased by 69.8% year-over-year to US$198.4 million from US$116.9 million in fiscal year 2017.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.5% year-over-year to US$245.6 million from US$153.0 million in fiscal year 2017.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.38 and US$0.34, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.47 and US$0.43, respectively.
  • Average student enrollments per quarter in fiscal year 2018 increased by 89.3% year-over-year to approximately 1,862,410 from approximately 983,680 in fiscal year 2017.
  • Total physical network increased from 507 learning centers in 30 cities as of February 28, 2017 to 594 learning centers in 42 cities as of February 28, 2018.

Financial and Operating Data--Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)

Three Months Ended

February 28,

2017

2018

Pct. Change

Net revenues

316,331

504,098

59.4%

Operating income

43,430

66,876

54.0%

Non-GAAP operating income

53,815

79,475

47.7%

Net income attributable to TAL

34,278

69,539

102.9%

Non-GAAP net income attributable
to TAL

 

44,663

 

82,138

 

83.9%

Net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – basic

 

0.07

 

0.13

 

79.1%

Net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – diluted

 

0.06

 

0.12

 

85.8%

Non-GAAP net income per ADS
attributable to TAL – basic

 

0.09

 

0.15

 

62.3%

Non-GAAP net income per ADS
attributable to TAL – diluted

 

0.08

 

0.14

 

70.4%

Total student enrollments in small
class, one-on-one, and online courses

1,336,600

2,615,760

95.7%


Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2017

2018

Pct. Change

Net revenues

1,043,100

1,715,016

64.4%

Operating income

134,594

208,603

55.0%

Non-GAAP operating income

170,710

255,753

49.8%

Net income attributable to TAL

116,880

198,440

69.8%

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
TAL

 

152,995

 

245,590

 

60.5%

Net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – basic

 

0.24

 

0.38

 

57.7%

Net income per ADS
attributable to TAL – diluted

 

0.22

 

0.34

 

56.6%

Non-GAAP net income per ADS
attributable to TAL – basic

 

0.31

 

0.47

 

49.1%

Non-GAAP net income per ADS
attributable to TAL – diluted

 

0.28

 

0.43

 

49.9%

Average student enrollments per
quarter in small class, one-on-one, and
online courses

983,680

1,862,410

89.3%

"We are pleased to have finished a robust fiscal year 2018 with good fourth quarter performance. Our progress was mainly driven by rapid enrollment growth and all-round structural improvement in our business. In fiscal year 2018, we continued to invest in new education initiatives to develop online courses and further improve our teaching and learning experience and other operational efficiencies," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Luo continued, "Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to maintain healthy growth in the core small class business as we continue our dynamic growth trajectory for online in fiscal 2019. As always, we remain committed to investing in research and development for our long-term growth."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, TAL reported net revenues of US$504.1 million, representing a 59.4% increase from US$316.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments, which increased by 95.7% to approximately 2,615,760 from approximately 1,336,600 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, operating costs and expenses were US$437.4 million, a 60.3% increase from US$272.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$424.8 million, a 61.8% increase from US$262.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Cost of revenues increased by 56.0% to US$246.7 million, from US$158.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 56.0% to US$246.6 million from US$158.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 106.0% to US$78.3 million from US$38.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 108.1% to US$77.0 million from US$37.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase in selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 was primarily a result of a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in prior year, as well as more marketing promotion activities both for brand enhancement and consumer experience.

General and administrative expenses increased by 46.3% to US$112.3 million from US$76.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in prior year, a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel, as well as an increase in rental cost. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 50.0% to US$101.2 million from US$67.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 21.3% to US$12.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 from US$10.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2017.

Gross Profit                                                                                                                                 

Gross profit increased by 62.7% to US$257.4 million from US$158.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 54.0% to US$66.9 million from US$43.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 47.7% to US$79.5 million from US$53.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Other (expenses) / income 

Other income was US$3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to other expense of US$52.7 thousand in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Impairment loss on long-term investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was nil in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to US$2.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to the other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$8.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to US$8.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 102.9% to US$69.5 million from US$34.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 83.9% to US$82.1 million from US$44.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.13 and US$0.12, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.15 and US$0.14, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 were US$30.8 million, an increase of US$8.4 million from US$22.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments

As of February 28, 2018, the Company had US$711.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$787.4 million of short-term investments, compared to US$470.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$229.5 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2017.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 28, 2018, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$842.3 million, compared to US$518.9 million as of February 28, 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 62.3%. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of the tuition collected in advance for the spring semester of Xueersi Peiyou small classes, as well as the deferred revenue related to other businesses.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2018

Net Revenues

For fiscal year 2018, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,715.0 million, representing a 64.4% increase from US$1,043.1 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments. Average student enrollments per quarter increased by 89.3% to approximately 1,862,410 from approximately 983,680 in the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2018, operating costs and expenses were US$1,511.1 million, a 65.8% increase from US$911.6 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,463.9 million, a 67.2% increase from US$875.5 million in fiscal year 2017.

Cost of revenues increased by 68.9% to US$882.3 million from US$522.3 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 68.9% to US$882.0 million from US$522.2 million in fiscal year 2017.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 92.1% to US$242.1 million from US$126.0 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 93.3% to US$237.1 million from US$122.6 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase in selling and marketing expenses in fiscal year 2018 was primarily a result of a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in prior year, as well as more marketing promotion activities both for brand enhancement and consumer experience.

General and administrative expenses increased by 46.7% to US$386.3 million from US$263.3 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in prior year, a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel, as well as an increase in rental cost. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.4% to US$344.5 million from US$230.7 million in fiscal year 2017.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 30.6% to US$47.1 million in fiscal year 2018 from US$36.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 59.9% to US$832.7 million from US$520.8 million in fiscal year 2017.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 55.0% to US$208.6 million from US$134.6 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.8% to US$255.8 million from US$170.7 million in fiscal year 2017.

Other (expenses) / income

Other income was US$17.4 million for fiscal year 2018, compared to other income of US$23.1 million for fiscal year 2017. Other income for the fiscal year 2018 was mainly due to gains from the disposal of investments. Other income for the fiscal year 2017 was mainly due to a gain from remeasuring the fair value of the previously held equity interests in an acquiree during a business combination achieved in stages.

Impairment loss on long-term investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$2.2 million in fiscal year 2018, compared to US$8.1 million in fiscal year 2017. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to the other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$44.7 million in fiscal year 2018, compared to US$34.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 69.8% to US$198.4 million from US$116.9 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.5% to US$245.6 million from US$153.0 million in fiscal year 2017.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.38 and US$0.34, respectively, in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.47 and US$0.43, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2018 were US$126.3 million, an increase of US$55.2 million from US$71.1 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 are expected to be between US$508.6 million and US$515.0 million, representing an increase of 58% to 60% on a year-over-year basis, assuming no material change in exchange rates.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2018 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on April 26, 2018).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

- U.S. toll free:

+1-866-519-4004

- Hong Kong toll free:

800-906-601

- International toll:

+65-6713-5090

Conference ID:

8551037

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at en.100tal.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through 9:59 a.m. U.S. Eastern time, May 4, 2018 (9:59 p.m. Beijing time, May 4, 2018).

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

- U.S. toll free: 

+1-855-452-5696

- Hong Kong toll free:

800-963-117

- International toll: 

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:

8551037

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, and biology. The Company's learning center network includes 594 physical learning centers as of February 28, 2018, located in 42 key cities in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, Xi`an, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Taiyuan, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Suzhou, Shenyang, Jinan, Shijiazhuang, Qingdao, Changsha, Luoyang, Nanchang, Ningbo, Wuxi, Fuzhou, Hefei, Xiamen, Lanzhou, Dalian, Changchun, Guiyang, Dongguan, Changzhou, Xuzhou, Nantong, Foshan, Zhenjiang, Shaoxing, Yangzhou, Yantai, Wenzhou, Zhongshan and Zibo. We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Echo Yan
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6658
Email: ir@100tal.com

Caroline Straathof
IR Inside
Tel: +31 6 5462 4301
Email: info@irinside.com


TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars)


As of

February 28,
2017

As of

February 28,
2018

ASSETS






Current assets


  Cash and cash equivalents

$ 470,217,004

$ 711,519,091

  Restricted cash-current

2,732,559

6,266,671

  Short-term investments

229,456,397

787,390,754

  Inventory

2,823,039

5,271,710

  Amounts due from related parties-current

3,424,285

3,228,839

  Income tax receivables

2,244,898

15,093,207

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

160,222,823

133,235,873

Total current assets

871,121,005

1,662,006,145

  Restricted cash-non-current

5,660,713

9,910,866

  Property and equipment, net

154,306,718

247,265,848

  Deferred tax assets-non-current

16,188,301

17,361,013

  Rental deposits

32,659,360

47,332,671

  Intangible assets, net

37,966,808

43,504,780

  Goodwill

267,162,685

291,382,129

  Long-term investments

347,732,444

597,605,775

  Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

96,107,917

138,189,853

Total assets

$ 1,828,905,951

$ 3,054,559,080




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities


Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the
    consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education
    Group of 20,905,226 and 51,814,974 as of February 28,
    2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively)

$ 22,637,199

 

 

$ 57,605,414

 

 

Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-
    current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to
    TAL Education Group of 465,944,822 and 776,493,999
    as of February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018,
    respectively)

504,147,032

 

 

824,276,004

 

 

Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts
    due to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs
    without recourse to TAL Education Group of 192,785 and
    2,875,186 as of February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018,
    respectively)

3,042,785

 

 

8,745,624

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including
    accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the
    consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education
    Group of 90,834,954 and 158,879,440 as of February 28,
    2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively)

116,830,290

 

 

229,122,303

 

 

Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the
    consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education
    Group of 15,204,900 and 12,106,047 as of February 28,
    2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively)

20,483,037

 

 

13,637,696

 

 

Total current liabilities

667,140,343

1,133,387,041

Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue-
    non-current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to
    TAL Education Group of 14,726,473 and 17,980,379 as of
    February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively)

14,726,473

 

17,980,379

 

Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including
    amounts due to related parties-non-current of the
    consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education
    Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2017, and February
    28, 2018, respectively)

 

 

2,840,000

 

 

 

 

270,657

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred tax
    liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without
    recourse to TAL Education Group of 13,063,488 and
    19,866,503 as of February 28, 2017, and February 28,
    2018, respectively)

 

 

13,185,886

 

 

 

 

20,039,040

 

 

Bond payable (including bond payable of the consolidated
    VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and
    nil as of February 28, 2017, and February 28,2018,
    respectively)

 

225,148,918

 

 

 

11,075,000

 

 

Long-term payable (including long-term payable of the
    consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education
    Group of nil and 4,660,240 as of February 28, 2017, and
    February 28, 2018 respectively)

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,343,565

 

Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the consolidated
    VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and
    nil as of February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018,
    respectively)

 

225,000,000

 

 

225,000,000

 

Total liabilities

1,148,041,620

1,414,095,682

 

TAL Education Group Shareholders' Equity


Class A common shares

93,131

118,402

Class B common shares

71,456

70,556

Additional paid-in capital

141,968,264

884,716,838

Statutory reserve

28,407,421

38,315,493

Retained earnings

417,835,502

565,201,532

Accumulated other comprehensive income

55,869,132

132,324,966

Total TAL Education Group's equity

644,244,906

1,620,747,787

Noncontrolling interest

36,619,425

19,715,611

Total equity

680,864,331

1,640,463,398

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,828,905,951

$ 3,054,559,080






TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)


For the Three Months Ended
February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended
February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018

Net revenues

$ 316,330,780

$ 504,097,701

$ 1,043,099,655

$ 1,715,015,984

Cost of revenues (note 1)

158,092,034

246,679,935

522,326,988

882,316,083

Gross profit

158,238,746

257,417,766

520,772,667

832,699,901

Operating expenses (note 1)






    Selling and marketing

38,025,565

78,346,937

126,005,365

242,101,553

General and administrative

76,797,811

112,343,568

263,286,710

386,287,317

    Impairment loss on intangible 
    assets and goodwill

-

-

-

357,762

Total operating expenses

114,823,376

190,690,505

389,292,075

628,746,632

Government subsidies

14,783

148,556

3,113,877

4,650,059

Income from operations

43,430,153

66,875,817

134,594,469

208,603,328

Interest income

6,411,619

13,353,106

18,133,229

39,838,177

Interest expense

(4,797,814)

(3,638,991)

(13,144,561)

(16,640,329)

Other (expense) / income  

(52,680)

3,229,554

23,072,718

17,405,486

Impairment loss on long-term
    investments

(2,093,599)

-

(8,074,891)

(2,212,836)

Income before provision for
    income tax and loss from
    equity method investments

42,897,679

79,819,486

154,580,964

246,993,826

Provision for income tax

(8,937,160)

(8,711,295)

(34,065,689)

(44,653,725)

Loss from equity method
    investments

(1,834,212)

(2,639,761)

(8,025,431)

(7,677,594)

Net income

$ 32,126,307

$ 68,468,430

$ 112,489,844

$ 194,662,507

Add: Net loss attributable to 
noncontrolling interest

2,151,831

1,070,232

4,390,168

3,777,429

Total net income attributable
    to TAL Education Group

$ 34,278,138

$ 69,538,662

$ 116,880,012

$ 198,439,936


Net income per common share






Basic

$ 0.21

$ 0.38

$ 0.72

$ 1.13

Diluted

0.19

0.35

0.66

1.03

Net income per ADS (note 2)






Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ 0.38

Diluted

0.06

0.12

0.22

0.34

 

Weighted average shares used in
calculating net income per
common share






    Basic

163,440,145

185,165,815

162,548,494

174,979,574

    Diluted

190,130,758

197,095,699

188,508,419

194,331,305

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:


For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28,

Ended February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018

Cost of revenues

$ 43,008

 

$ 111,678

$ 111,001

 

$ 365,065

Selling and marketing

1,016,926

1,331,437

3,367,840

5,037,013

General and administrative

9,325,033

11,156,526

32,636,359

41,747,660

Total

$10,384,967

$ 12,599,641

$ 36,115,200

$ 47,149,738

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.


TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars)


For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018








Net income

$ 32,126,307

$ 68,468,430

$ 112,489,844

$ 194,662,507

Other comprehensive
income, net of tax

3,633,714

59,597,113

55,596,008

77,780,186

Comprehensive income

35,760,021

128,065,543

168,085,852

272,442,693

Add: Comprehensive loss /
(income) attributable to
noncontrolling interest

1,910,200

(254,120)

5,612,939

2,453,077

Comprehensive income
attributable to TAL
Education Group

$ 37,670,221

$ 127,811,423

$ 173,698,791

$ 274,895,770

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)


For the Three Months

Ended February 28,

For the Fiscal Year
Ended February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018








Cost of revenues

$ 158,092,034

$ 246,679,935

$ 522,326,988

$ 882,316,083

Share-based compensation
    expense in cost of revenues

43,008

 

111,678

111,001

365,065

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

158,049,026

246,568,257

522,215,987

881,951,018








Selling and marketing expenses

38,025,565

78,346,937

126,005,365

242,101,553

Share-based compensation 
    expense in selling and marketing
    expenses

 

 

1,016,926

 

 

1,331,437

3,367,840

5,037,013

Non-GAAP selling and
    marketing expenses

 

37,008,639

 

77,015,500

122,637,525

237,064,540

 

General and administrative 
expenses

76,797,811

112,343,568

263,286,710

386,287,317

Share-based compensation
    expense in general and
    administrative expenses

9,325,033

11,156,526

32,636,359

41,747,660

Non-GAAP general and
administrative expenses

67,472,778

101,187,042

230,650,351

344,539,657








Operating costs and expenses

272,915,410

437,370,440

911,619,063

1,511,062,715

Share-based compensation
    expense in operating costs and
    expenses

10,384,967

12,599,641

36,115,200

47,149,738

Non-GAAP operating costs and
expenses

262,530,443

424,770,799

875,503,863

1,463,912,977








Income from operations

43,430,153

66,875,817

134,594,469

208,603,328

Share based compensation
    expenses

10,384,967

12,599,641

36,115,200

47,149,738

Non-GAAP income from
operations

53,815,120

79,475,458

170,709,669

255,753,066








Net income attributable to TAL
Education Group

34,278,138

69,538,662

116,880,012

198,439,936

Share based compensation
    expenses

10,384,967

12,599,641

36,115,200

47,149,738

Non-GAAP net income
attributable to TAL Education
Group

$ 44,663,105

$ 82,138,303

$ 152,995,212

$ 245,589,674

Net income per ADS






Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ 0.38

Diluted

0.06

0.12

0.22

0.34

Non-GAAP net income per
ADS (Note 3)






Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.15

$ 0.31

$ 0.47

Diluted

0.08

0.14

0.28

0.43








ADSs used in calculating net
income per ADS






Basic

490,320,434

555,497,445

487,645,481

524,938,722

Diluted

570,392,273

591,287,098

565,525,257

582,993,914









Note 3: The Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP adjusted net income and the same number of ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

 

