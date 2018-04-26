TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2018

BEIJING, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net revenues increased by 59.4% year-over-year to US$504.1 million from US$316.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations increased by 54.0% to US$66.9 million from US$43.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 47.7% to US$79.5 million from US$53.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Net income attributable to TAL increased by 102.9% to US$69.5 million from US$34.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 83.9% to US$82.1 million from US$44.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were US$0.13 and US$0.12 , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.15 and US$0.14 , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

and , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$1,498.9 million as of February 28, 2018 , compared to US$699.7 million as of February 28, 2017 .

as of , compared to as of . Total student enrollments increased by 95.7% year-over-year to approximately 2,615,760 from approximately 1,336,600 in the same period of the prior year.



Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2018

Net revenues increased by 64.4% year-over-year to US$1,715.0 million from US$1,043.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

from in fiscal year 2017. Income from operations increased by 55.0% to US$208.6 million from US$134.6 million in fiscal year 2017.

from in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 49.8% to US$255.8 million from US$170.7 million in fiscal year 2017.

from in fiscal year 2017. Net income attributable to TAL increased by 69.8% year-over-year to US$198.4 million from US$116.9 million in fiscal year 2017.

from in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.5% year-over-year to US$245.6 million from US$153.0 million in fiscal year 2017.

from in fiscal year 2017. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.38 and US$0.34 , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.47 and US$0.43 , respectively.

and , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Average student enrollments per quarter in fiscal year 2018 increased by 89.3% year-over-year to approximately 1,862,410 from approximately 983,680 in fiscal year 2017.

Total physical network increased from 507 learning centers in 30 cities as of February 28, 2017 to 594 learning centers in 42 cities as of February 28, 2018 .

Financial and Operating Data--Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

2017 2018 Pct. Change Net revenues 316,331 504,098 59.4% Operating income 43,430 66,876 54.0% Non-GAAP operating income 53,815 79,475 47.7% Net income attributable to TAL 34,278 69,539 102.9% Non-GAAP net income attributable

to TAL 44,663 82,138 83.9% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.07 0.13 79.1% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.06 0.12 85.8% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.09 0.15 62.3% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.08 0.14 70.4% Total student enrollments in small

class, one-on-one, and online courses 1,336,600 2,615,760 95.7%



Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2017 2018 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,043,100 1,715,016 64.4% Operating income 134,594 208,603 55.0% Non-GAAP operating income 170,710 255,753 49.8% Net income attributable to TAL 116,880 198,440 69.8% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 152,995 245,590 60.5% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.24 0.38 57.7% Net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.22 0.34 56.6% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.31 0.47 49.1% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.28 0.43 49.9% Average student enrollments per

quarter in small class, one-on-one, and

online courses 983,680 1,862,410 89.3%

"We are pleased to have finished a robust fiscal year 2018 with good fourth quarter performance. Our progress was mainly driven by rapid enrollment growth and all-round structural improvement in our business. In fiscal year 2018, we continued to invest in new education initiatives to develop online courses and further improve our teaching and learning experience and other operational efficiencies," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Luo continued, "Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to maintain healthy growth in the core small class business as we continue our dynamic growth trajectory for online in fiscal 2019. As always, we remain committed to investing in research and development for our long-term growth."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, TAL reported net revenues of US$504.1 million, representing a 59.4% increase from US$316.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments, which increased by 95.7% to approximately 2,615,760 from approximately 1,336,600 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, operating costs and expenses were US$437.4 million, a 60.3% increase from US$272.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$424.8 million, a 61.8% increase from US$262.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Cost of revenues increased by 56.0% to US$246.7 million, from US$158.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 56.0% to US$246.6 million from US$158.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 106.0% to US$78.3 million from US$38.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 108.1% to US$77.0 million from US$37.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase in selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 was primarily a result of a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in prior year, as well as more marketing promotion activities both for brand enhancement and consumer experience.

General and administrative expenses increased by 46.3% to US$112.3 million from US$76.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in prior year, a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel, as well as an increase in rental cost. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 50.0% to US$101.2 million from US$67.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 21.3% to US$12.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 from US$10.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2017.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 62.7% to US$257.4 million from US$158.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 54.0% to US$66.9 million from US$43.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 47.7% to US$79.5 million from US$53.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Other (expenses) / income

Other income was US$3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to other expense of US$52.7 thousand in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Impairment loss on long-term investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was nil in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to US$2.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to the other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$8.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to US$8.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 102.9% to US$69.5 million from US$34.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 83.9% to US$82.1 million from US$44.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.13 and US$0.12, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.15 and US$0.14, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 were US$30.8 million, an increase of US$8.4 million from US$22.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments

As of February 28, 2018, the Company had US$711.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$787.4 million of short-term investments, compared to US$470.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$229.5 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2017.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 28, 2018, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$842.3 million, compared to US$518.9 million as of February 28, 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 62.3%. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of the tuition collected in advance for the spring semester of Xueersi Peiyou small classes, as well as the deferred revenue related to other businesses.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2018

Net Revenues

For fiscal year 2018, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,715.0 million, representing a 64.4% increase from US$1,043.1 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments. Average student enrollments per quarter increased by 89.3% to approximately 1,862,410 from approximately 983,680 in the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2018, operating costs and expenses were US$1,511.1 million, a 65.8% increase from US$911.6 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,463.9 million, a 67.2% increase from US$875.5 million in fiscal year 2017.

Cost of revenues increased by 68.9% to US$882.3 million from US$522.3 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 68.9% to US$882.0 million from US$522.2 million in fiscal year 2017.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 92.1% to US$242.1 million from US$126.0 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 93.3% to US$237.1 million from US$122.6 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase in selling and marketing expenses in fiscal year 2018 was primarily a result of a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in prior year, as well as more marketing promotion activities both for brand enhancement and consumer experience.

General and administrative expenses increased by 46.7% to US$386.3 million from US$263.3 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in prior year, a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel, as well as an increase in rental cost. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.4% to US$344.5 million from US$230.7 million in fiscal year 2017.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 30.6% to US$47.1 million in fiscal year 2018 from US$36.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 59.9% to US$832.7 million from US$520.8 million in fiscal year 2017.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 55.0% to US$208.6 million from US$134.6 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.8% to US$255.8 million from US$170.7 million in fiscal year 2017.

Other (expenses) / income

Other income was US$17.4 million for fiscal year 2018, compared to other income of US$23.1 million for fiscal year 2017. Other income for the fiscal year 2018 was mainly due to gains from the disposal of investments. Other income for the fiscal year 2017 was mainly due to a gain from remeasuring the fair value of the previously held equity interests in an acquiree during a business combination achieved in stages.

Impairment loss on long-term investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$2.2 million in fiscal year 2018, compared to US$8.1 million in fiscal year 2017. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to the other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$44.7 million in fiscal year 2018, compared to US$34.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 69.8% to US$198.4 million from US$116.9 million in fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.5% to US$245.6 million from US$153.0 million in fiscal year 2017.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.38 and US$0.34, respectively, in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.47 and US$0.43, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2018 were US$126.3 million, an increase of US$55.2 million from US$71.1 million in fiscal year 2017. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 are expected to be between US$508.6 million and US$515.0 million, representing an increase of 58% to 60% on a year-over-year basis, assuming no material change in exchange rates.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2018 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on April 26, 2018).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

- U.S. toll free: +1-866-519-4004 - Hong Kong toll free: 800-906-601 - International toll: +65-6713-5090 Conference ID: 8551037

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at en.100tal.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through 9:59 a.m. U.S. Eastern time, May 4, 2018 (9:59 p.m. Beijing time, May 4, 2018).

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

- U.S. toll free: +1-855-452-5696 - Hong Kong toll free: 800-963-117 - International toll: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 8551037

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, and biology. The Company's learning center network includes 594 physical learning centers as of February 28, 2018, located in 42 key cities in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, Xi`an, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Taiyuan, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Suzhou, Shenyang, Jinan, Shijiazhuang, Qingdao, Changsha, Luoyang, Nanchang, Ningbo, Wuxi, Fuzhou, Hefei, Xiamen, Lanzhou, Dalian, Changchun, Guiyang, Dongguan, Changzhou, Xuzhou, Nantong, Foshan, Zhenjiang, Shaoxing, Yangzhou, Yantai, Wenzhou, Zhongshan and Zibo. We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Echo Yan

Investor Relations

TAL Education Group

Tel: +86 10 5292 6658

Email: ir@100tal.com

Caroline Straathof

IR Inside

Tel: +31 6 5462 4301

Email: info@irinside.com





TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars)



As of February 28,

2017

As of February 28,

2018 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 470,217,004

$ 711,519,091 Restricted cash-current 2,732,559

6,266,671 Short-term investments 229,456,397

787,390,754 Inventory 2,823,039

5,271,710 Amounts due from related parties-current 3,424,285

3,228,839 Income tax receivables 2,244,898

15,093,207 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 160,222,823

133,235,873 Total current assets 871,121,005

1,662,006,145 Restricted cash-non-current 5,660,713

9,910,866 Property and equipment, net 154,306,718

247,265,848 Deferred tax assets-non-current 16,188,301

17,361,013 Rental deposits 32,659,360

47,332,671 Intangible assets, net 37,966,808

43,504,780 Goodwill 267,162,685

291,382,129 Long-term investments 347,732,444

597,605,775 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 96,107,917

138,189,853 Total assets $ 1,828,905,951

$ 3,054,559,080







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 20,905,226 and 51,814,974 as of February 28,

2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively) $ 22,637,199

$ 57,605,414 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-

current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 465,944,822 and 776,493,999

as of February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018,

respectively) 504,147,032

824,276,004 Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts

due to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of 192,785 and

2,875,186 as of February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018,

respectively) 3,042,785

8,745,624 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 90,834,954 and 158,879,440 as of February 28,

2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively) 116,830,290

229,122,303 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 15,204,900 and 12,106,047 as of February 28,

2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively) 20,483,037

13,637,696 Total current liabilities 667,140,343

1,133,387,041 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue-

non-current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 14,726,473 and 17,980,379 as of

February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018, respectively) 14,726,473

17,980,379 Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including

amounts due to related parties-non-current of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2017, and February

28, 2018, respectively) 2,840,000

270,657 Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred tax

liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 13,063,488 and

19,866,503 as of February 28, 2017, and February 28,

2018, respectively) 13,185,886

20,039,040 Bond payable (including bond payable of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

nil as of February 28, 2017, and February 28,2018,

respectively) 225,148,918

11,075,000 Long-term payable (including long-term payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of nil and 4,660,240 as of February 28, 2017, and

February 28, 2018 respectively) -

6,343,565 Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

nil as of February 28, 2017, and February 28, 2018,

respectively) 225,000,000

225,000,000 Total liabilities 1,148,041,620

1,414,095,682 TAL Education Group Shareholders' Equity





Class A common shares 93,131

118,402 Class B common shares 71,456

70,556 Additional paid-in capital 141,968,264

884,716,838 Statutory reserve 28,407,421

38,315,493 Retained earnings 417,835,502

565,201,532 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,869,132

132,324,966 Total TAL Education Group's equity 644,244,906

1,620,747,787 Noncontrolling interest 36,619,425

19,715,611 Total equity 680,864,331

1,640,463,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,828,905,951

$ 3,054,559,080













TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018 Net revenues $ 316,330,780

$ 504,097,701

$ 1,043,099,655

$ 1,715,015,984 Cost of revenues (note 1) 158,092,034

246,679,935

522,326,988

882,316,083 Gross profit 158,238,746

257,417,766

520,772,667

832,699,901 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 38,025,565

78,346,937

126,005,365

242,101,553 General and administrative 76,797,811

112,343,568

263,286,710

386,287,317 Impairment loss on intangible

assets and goodwill -

-

-

357,762 Total operating expenses 114,823,376

190,690,505

389,292,075

628,746,632 Government subsidies 14,783

148,556

3,113,877

4,650,059 Income from operations 43,430,153

66,875,817

134,594,469

208,603,328 Interest income 6,411,619

13,353,106

18,133,229

39,838,177 Interest expense (4,797,814)

(3,638,991)

(13,144,561)

(16,640,329) Other (expense) / income (52,680)

3,229,554

23,072,718

17,405,486 Impairment loss on long-term

investments (2,093,599)

-

(8,074,891)

(2,212,836) Income before provision for

income tax and loss from

equity method investments 42,897,679

79,819,486

154,580,964

246,993,826 Provision for income tax (8,937,160)

(8,711,295)

(34,065,689)

(44,653,725) Loss from equity method

investments (1,834,212)

(2,639,761)

(8,025,431)

(7,677,594) Net income $ 32,126,307

$ 68,468,430

$ 112,489,844

$ 194,662,507 Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 2,151,831

1,070,232

4,390,168

3,777,429 Total net income attributable

to TAL Education Group $ 34,278,138

$ 69,538,662

$ 116,880,012

$ 198,439,936



Net income per common share













Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.38

$ 0.72

$ 1.13 Diluted 0.19

0.35

0.66

1.03 Net income per ADS (note 2)













Basic $ 0.07

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ 0.38 Diluted 0.06

0.12

0.22

0.34 Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income per

common share













Basic 163,440,145

185,165,815

162,548,494

174,979,574 Diluted 190,130,758

197,095,699

188,508,419

194,331,305

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28, Ended February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018 Cost of revenues $ 43,008

$ 111,678

$ 111,001

$ 365,065 Selling and marketing 1,016,926

1,331,437

3,367,840

5,037,013 General and administrative 9,325,033

11,156,526

32,636,359

41,747,660 Total $10,384,967

$ 12,599,641

$ 36,115,200

$ 47,149,738

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.





TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018















Net income $ 32,126,307

$ 68,468,430

$ 112,489,844

$ 194,662,507 Other comprehensive

income, net of tax 3,633,714

59,597,113

55,596,008

77,780,186 Comprehensive income 35,760,021

128,065,543

168,085,852

272,442,693 Add: Comprehensive loss /

(income) attributable to

noncontrolling interest 1,910,200

(254,120)

5,612,939

2,453,077 Comprehensive income

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 37,670,221

$ 127,811,423

$ 173,698,791

$ 274,895,770

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended February 28,

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28,

2017

2018

2017

2018















Cost of revenues $ 158,092,034

$ 246,679,935

$ 522,326,988

$ 882,316,083 Share-based compensation

expense in cost of revenues 43,008

111,678

111,001

365,065 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 158,049,026

246,568,257

522,215,987

881,951,018















Selling and marketing expenses 38,025,565

78,346,937

126,005,365

242,101,553 Share-based compensation

expense in selling and marketing

expenses 1,016,926

1,331,437

3,367,840

5,037,013 Non-GAAP selling and

marketing expenses 37,008,639

77,015,500

122,637,525

237,064,540 General and administrative

expenses 76,797,811

112,343,568

263,286,710

386,287,317 Share-based compensation

expense in general and

administrative expenses 9,325,033

11,156,526

32,636,359

41,747,660 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 67,472,778

101,187,042

230,650,351

344,539,657















Operating costs and expenses 272,915,410

437,370,440

911,619,063

1,511,062,715 Share-based compensation

expense in operating costs and

expenses 10,384,967

12,599,641

36,115,200

47,149,738 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 262,530,443

424,770,799

875,503,863

1,463,912,977















Income from operations 43,430,153

66,875,817

134,594,469

208,603,328 Share based compensation

expenses 10,384,967

12,599,641

36,115,200

47,149,738 Non-GAAP income from

operations 53,815,120

79,475,458

170,709,669

255,753,066















Net income attributable to TAL

Education Group 34,278,138

69,538,662

116,880,012

198,439,936 Share based compensation

expenses 10,384,967

12,599,641

36,115,200

47,149,738 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ 44,663,105

$ 82,138,303

$ 152,995,212

$ 245,589,674 Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.07

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ 0.38 Diluted 0.06

0.12

0.22

0.34 Non-GAAP net income per

ADS (Note 3)













Basic $ 0.09

$ 0.15

$ 0.31

$ 0.47 Diluted 0.08

0.14

0.28

0.43















ADSs used in calculating net

income per ADS













Basic 490,320,434

555,497,445

487,645,481

524,938,722 Diluted 570,392,273

591,287,098

565,525,257

582,993,914

















Note 3: The Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP adjusted net income and the same number of ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-the-fiscal-year-2018-300637051.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group