TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2026

News provided by

TAL Education Group

Apr 23, 2026, 05:00 ET

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

  • Net revenues were US$802.4 million, compared to net revenues of US$610.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$72.5 million, compared to loss from operations of US$16.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$82.2 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$1.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$244.8 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$7.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$254.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$7.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.44. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.46 and US$0.45, respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,239.3 million as of February 28, 2026, compared to US$3,618.4 million as of February 28, 2025.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2026

  • Net revenues were US$3,008.9 million, compared to net revenues of US$2,250.2 million in the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$276.0 million, compared to loss from operations of US$3.2 million in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$319.1 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$61.8 million in the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$530.8 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$84.6 million in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$573.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$149.5 million in the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.93 and US$0.92, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1.00 and US$0.99, respectively.

Financial Data——Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)

Three Months Ended

February 28,

2025

2026

Pct. Change

Net revenues

610,239

802,389

31.5 %

(Loss)/income from operations

(16,015)

72,473

(552.5 %)

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations

(1,692)

82,224

(4,959.6 %)

Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(7,311)

244,790

(3,448.2 %)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL

7,012

254,541

3,530.1 %

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

(0.01)

0.44

(3,774.6 %)

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

(0.01)

0.44

(3,735.4 %)

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

0.01

0.46

3,883.9 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

0.01

0.45

3,899.7 %



Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2025

2026

Pct. Change

Net revenues

2,250,233

3,008,908

33.7 %

(Loss)/income from operations

(3,155)

276,039

(8,849.3 %)

Non-GAAP income from operations

61,784

319,132

416.5 %

Net income attributable to TAL

84,591

530,751

527.4 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL

149,530

573,844

283.8 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

0.14

0.93

565.5 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

0.14

0.92

567.4 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

0.25

1.00

307.0 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

0.24

0.99

308.2 %

"We concluded fiscal year 2026 with solid progress across our core businesses. We have expanded our reach to more users and strengthened engagement by enhancing our offerings and operational capabilities. This has also enabled us to better serve the evolving needs of learners, " said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added, "As we enter fiscal year 2027, we remain focused on driving quality growth across our business lines. We will also continue to strengthen our operational execution to support long-term efficiency improvements."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$802.4 million, representing a 31.5% increase from US$610.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$729.9 million, representing a 16.6% increase from US$626.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$720.2 million, representing a 17.7% increase from US$611.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenues increased by 28.2% to US$375.2 million from US$292.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 28.5% to US$374.8 million, from US$291.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 1.4% to US$220.9 million from US$218.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 2.0% to US$218.5 million, from US$214.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.             

General and administrative expenses increased by 15.7% to US$133.8 million from US$115.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 19.7% to US$126.8 million, from US$106.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 31.9% to US$9.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$14.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit                                                                                                    

Gross profit increased by 34.5% to US$427.2 million from US$317.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 53.2%, compared to 52.0% in the same period of the prior year.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$72.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to loss from operations of US$16.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$82.2 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$1.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$275.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$13.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The change in other income for the fourth quarter was mainly driven by fluctuations in the fair value of certain investments.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$41.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$4.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$77.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to income tax expense of US$14.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$244.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$7.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$254.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$7.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.44, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.46 and US$0.45, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was US$215.0 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of February 28, 2026, the Company had US$1,523.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,715.4 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,771.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,847.1 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2025.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 28, 2026, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$882.2 million, compared to US$671.2 million as of February 28, 2025.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2026

Net Revenues

In fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$3,008.9 million, representing a 33.7% increase from US$2,250.2 million in fiscal year 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$2,732.9 million, representing a 21.3% increase from US$2,253.4 million in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$2,689.8 million, representing a 22.9% increase from US$2,188.4 million in fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenues increased by 27.9% to US$1,343.4 million from US$1,050.0 million in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 28.6% to US$1,341.6 million from US$1,043.6 million in fiscal year 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 18.7% to US$889.1 million from US$748.8 million in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 19.9% to US$878.2 million from US$732.6 million in fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by 10.1% to US$500.4 million from US$454.7 million in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 14.0% to US$470.0 million from US$412.2 million in fiscal year 2025.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 33.6% to US$43.1 million in fiscal year 2026 from US$64.9 million in fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 38.8% to US$1,665.5 million from US$1,200.3 million in fiscal year 2025. The gross margin in fiscal year 2026 was 55.4%, compared to 53.3% in the prior year.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$276.0 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to loss from operations of US$3.2 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$319.1 million, compared to US$61.8 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$390.2 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$64.7 million in the prior year. The change in other income in fiscal year 2026 was mainly driven by fluctuations in the fair value of certain investments.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$42.8 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to US$12.9 million in fiscal year 2025.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$154.4 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to US$38.3 million of income tax expense in fiscal year 2025.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$530.8 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$84.6 million in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$573.8 million, compared to US$149.5 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL in the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.93 and US$0.92, respectively, in fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1.00 and US$0.99, respectively, in fiscal year 2026.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2026 was US$601.5 million.

Share Repurchase

On July 28, 2025, TAL's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$600 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months. Between January 29, 2026 and April 22, 2026, the Company has repurchased 101,371 common shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$3.3 million.

Change to the Management Team

Effective April 22, 2026, Mr. Mi Tian has stepped down as Chief Technology Officer and transitioned to Senior Vice President. Mr. Tian will focus on selected technology initiatives in his new capacity.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended February 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on April 23, 2026).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10208034/103bc38d804.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)





As of

February 28,
2025

As of

February 28,
2026

ASSETS






Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,771,260

$ 1,523,879

Restricted cash, current

187,846

227,551

Short-term investments

1,847,120

1,715,446

Inventory, net

104,876

143,326

Amounts due from related parties, current

37

46

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

215,781

232,870

Total current assets

4,126,920

3,843,118

Restricted cash, non-current

32,625

34,608

Property and equipment, net

472,366

500,710

Deferred tax assets

3,487

3,170

Rental deposits

22,131

28,058

Intangible assets, net

394

45,975

Goodwill

155

45,545

Land use rights, net

182,880

189,779

Amounts due from related parties, non-current

96

134

Long-term investments

305,105

828,249

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

27,844

37,216

Operating lease right-of-use assets

329,064

379,727

Total assets

$ 5,503,067

$ 5,936,289




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$ 146,300

$ 152,513

Deferred revenue, current

624,272

832,839

Amounts due to related parties, current

93

97

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

582,227

672,344

Operating lease liabilities, current

88,453

109,393

Total current liabilities

1,441,345

1,767,186

Deferred revenue, non-current

46,955

49,353

Deferred tax liabilities

3,474

67,981

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

244,895

278,083

Total liabilities

1,736,669

2,162,603




Equity


Class A common shares

154

156

Class B common shares

49

49

Treasury stock

-

(20)

Additional paid-in capital

4,294,819

3,694,418

Statutory reserve

179,537

216,638

Accumulated deficit

(624,078)

(130,428)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(83,914)

(6,376)

Total TAL Education Group's equity

3,766,567

3,774,437

Non-controlling interests

(169)

(751)

Total equity

3,766,398

3,773,686

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,503,067

$ 5,936,289

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)


For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2025

2026

2025

2026

Net revenues

$ 610,239

$ 802,389

$ 2,250,233

$ 3,008,908

Cost of revenues (note 1)

292,646

375,158

1,049,975

1,343,430

Gross profit

317,593

427,231

1,200,258

1,665,478

Operating expenses (note 1)





Selling and marketing

217,981

220,931

748,750

889,053

General and administrative (note 2)

115,627

133,827

454,663

500,386

Total operating expenses

333,608

354,758

1,203,413

1,389,439

(Loss)/income from operations

(16,015)

72,473

(3,155)

276,039

Interest income, net

19,072

14,817

83,482

62,030

Other income

12,950

275,016

64,717

390,155

Impairment loss on long-term

    investments

(4,241)

(41,404)

(12,933)

(42,814)

Income before income tax expense and

    (loss)/income from equity method

    investments

11,766

320,902

132,111

685,410

Income tax expense

(13,972)

(76,952)

(38,320)

(154,417)

(Loss)/income from equity method

    investments

(5,194)

440

(9,531)

(855)

Net (loss)/income

$ (7,400)

$ 244,390

$ 84,260

$ 530,138

Add: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interests

89

400

331

613

Total net (loss)/income attributable

    to TAL Education Group

$ (7,311)

$ 244,790

$ 84,591

$ 530,751

Net (loss)/income per common share





Basic

$ (0.04)

$ 1.33

$ 0.42

$ 2.79

Diluted

(0.04)

1.31

0.41

2.75

Net (loss)/income per ADS (note 3)





Basic

$ (0.01)

$ 0.44

$ 0.14

$ 0.93

Diluted

(0.01)

0.44

0.14

0.92

Weighted average shares used in

    calculating net (loss)/income

    per common share





Basic

202,627,554

184,629,323

201,963,823

190,420,468

Diluted

202,627,554

186,620,660

205,222,753

192,925,293

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:


For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28,

Ended February 28,

2025

2026

2025

2026

Cost of revenues

$ 963

$ 362

$ 6,389

$ 1,874

Selling and marketing expenses

3,691

2,386

16,101

10,839

General and administrative expenses

9,669

7,003

42,449

30,380

Total

$ 14,323

$ 9,751

$ 64,939

$ 43,093

Note 2: GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses include government subsidies, which were separately presented in our historical financial statements. This reclassification has been made to conform to the presentation for the current period, and such reclassification had no impact on the Group's previously reported (loss)/income from operations, net (loss)/income, shareholders' equity, or cash flows.

Note 3: Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)


For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2025

2026

2025

2026

Net (loss)/income

$ (7,400)

$ 244,390

$ 84,260

$ 530,138

Other comprehensive

    (loss)/income, net of tax

(13,376)

39,844

(17,724)

77,569

Comprehensive (loss)/income

(20,776)

284,234

66,536

607,707

Add: Comprehensive loss

    attributable to non-controlling

    interests

44

387

69

582

Comprehensive (loss)/income

    attributable to TAL

    Education Group

$ (20,732)

$ 284,621

$ 66,605

$ 608,289

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)


For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2025

2026

2025

2026

Net cash (used in)/provided by

    operating activities

$ (226,332)

$ (214,965)

$ 397,923

$ 601,467

Net cash used in investing

    activities

(314,289)

(475,945)

(847,028)

(175,746)

Net cash used in financing

    activities

(55,104)

(18,937)

(13,167)

(643,512)

Effect of exchange rate

    changes

(998)

10,284

(3,473)

12,098

Net decrease in cash, cash

    equivalents and restricted

    cash 

(596,723)

(699,563)

(465,745)

(205,693)

Cash, cash equivalents and

    restricted cash at the

    beginning of period

2,588,454

2,485,601

2,457,476

1,991,731

Cash, cash equivalents and

    restricted cash at the end

    of period

$ 1,991,731

$ 1,786,038

$ 1,991,731

$ 1,786,038

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)


For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2025

2026

2025

2026








Cost of revenues

$ 292,646

$ 375,158

$ 1,049,975

$ 1,343,430

Share-based compensation expenses in

    cost of revenues

963

362

6,389

1,874

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

291,683

374,796

1,043,586

1,341,556








Selling and marketing expenses

217,981

220,931

748,750

889,053

Share-based compensation expenses in

    selling and marketing expenses

3,691

2,386

16,101

10,839

Non-GAAP selling and marketing

    expenses

214,290

218,545

732,649

878,214








General and administrative

    expenses(note 2)

115,627

133,827

454,663

500,386

Share-based compensation expenses in

    general and administrative expenses

9,669

7,003

42,449

30,380

Non-GAAP general and

    administrative expenses(note 2)

105,958

126,824

412,214

470,006








Operating costs and expenses

626,254

729,916

2,253,388

2,732,869

Share-based compensation expenses in

    operating costs and expenses

14,323

9,751

64,939

43,093

Non-GAAP operating costs and

    expenses

611,931

720,165

2,188,449

2,689,776








(Loss)/income from operations

(16,015)

72,473

(3,155)

276,039

Share-based compensation expenses

14,323

9,751

64,939

43,093

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from

    operations 

(1,692)

82,224

61,784

319,132








Net (loss)/income attributable to

TAL Education Group

(7,311)

244,790

84,591

530,751

Share-based compensation expenses

14,323

9,751

64,939

43,093

Non-GAAP net income attributable

to TAL Education Group (note 4)

$ 7,012

$ 254,541

$ 149,530

$ 573,844








Net (loss)/income per ADS






Basic

$ (0.01)

$ 0.44

$ 0.14

$ 0.93

Diluted

(0.01)

0.44

0.14

0.92

Non-GAAP net income per ADS








Basic

$ 0.01

$ 0.46

$ 0.25

$ 1.00

Diluted

0.01

0.45

0.24

0.99

ADSs used in calculating net

(loss)/income per ADS






Basic

607,882,662

553,887,969

605,891,469

571,261,404

Diluted

607,882,662

559,861,980

615,668,259

578,775,879

ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP

net income per ADS






Basic

607,882,662

553,887,969

605,891,469

571,261,404

Diluted

616,868,733

559,861,980

615,668,259

578,775,879








Note 4: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the fourth quarter and in fiscal year 2026. 

SOURCE TAL Education Group

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