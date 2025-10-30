TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2025 and Issues Notice of Annual General Meeting

News provided by

TAL Education Group

Oct 30, 2025, 05:00 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended August 31, 2025 and issued notice of Annual General Meeting.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

  • Net revenues were US$861.4 million, compared to net revenues of US$619.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$96.1 million, compared to income from operations of US$47.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$107.8 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$64.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$124.1 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$57.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$135.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$74.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was US$0.22, and diluted net income per ADS was US$0.21. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.24. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,248.8 million as of August 31, 2025, compared to US$3,618.4 million as of February 28, 2025.

Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2025

  • Net revenues were US$1,436.4 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,033.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$110.4 million, compared to income from operations of US$30.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$133.0 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$65.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$155.4 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$68.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$177.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$103.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.26. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.30.

Financial Data—— Second  Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2026
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)

Three Months Ended


August 31,


2024

2025

Pct. Change

Net revenues

619,361

861,353

39.1 %

Income from operations

47,622

96,097

101.8 %

Non-GAAP income from operations

64,520

107,849

67.2 %

Net income attributable to TAL

57,431

124,084

116.1 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL

74,329

135,836

82.7 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

0.09

0.22

129.6 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

0.09

0.21

130.0 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – basic

0.12

0.24

94.2 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – diluted

0.12

0.24

94.6 %


Six Months Ended


August 31,


2024

2025

Pct. Change

Net revenues

1,033,548

1,436,352

39.0 %

Income from operations

30,292

110,443

264.6 %

Non-GAAP income from operations

65,396

132,958

103.3 %

Net income attributable to TAL

68,833

155,366

125.7 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL

103,937

177,881

71.1 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

0.11

0.26

132.4 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

0.11

0.26

133.1 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – basic

0.17

0.30

76.2 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to
TAL – diluted

0.17

0.30

76.7 %

"We delivered progress across our core businesses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Both our enrichment learning programs and learning devices contributed to revenue growth, sequentially and year-over-year. Ongoing investments in user experience, technology, and educational model innovations continue to drive this momentum." said Alex Peng, TAL's President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added, "Strategically, we will continue to allocate resources on key areas critical to achieving sustainable growth. Our goal is to deliver transformative learning solutions that empower students' holistic development while expanding access to high-quality educational content. "

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$861.4 million, representing a 39.1% increase from US$619.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$766.7 million, representing a 34.0% increase from US$572.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$755.0 million, representing a 36.0% increase from US$555.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenues increased by 36.8% to US$370.3 million from US$270.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 37.6% to US$369.8 million, from US$268.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 46.9% to US$267.3 million from US$181.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 48.6% to US$264.4 million, from US$177.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by 8.0% to US$129.1 million from US$119.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 11.5% to US$120.8 million, from US$108.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 30.5% to US$11.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$16.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit                                                                                                                                 

Gross profit increased by 40.8% to US$491.0 million from US$348.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 57.0%, compared to 56.3% in the same period of the prior year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$96.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to income from operations of US$47.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$107.8 million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$64.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$67.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$20.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investment was US$1.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$4.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$51.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$25.6 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$124.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$57.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$135.8 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$74.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per ADS was US$0.22, and diluted net income per ADS was US$0.21 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.24 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Cash Flow 

Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was US$58.1 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of August 31, 2025, the Company had US$1,542.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,706.6 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,771.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,847.1 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2025.

Deferred Revenue

As of August 31, 2025, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$822.7 million, compared to US$671.2 million as of February 28, 2025.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2026

Net Revenues

For the first six months of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,436.4 million, representing a 39.0% increase from US$1,033.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first six months of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$1,328.2 million, representing a 32.3% increase from US$1,004.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,305.7 million, representing a 34.7% increase from US$969.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenues increased by 33.8% to US$629.9 million from US$470.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 34.8% to US$628.8 million from US$466.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 .

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 47.2% to US$448.1 million from US$304.3 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.4% to US$442.1 million from US$296.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by 9.2% to US$250.2 million from US$229.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 13.7% to US$234.8 million from US$206.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 35.9% to US$22.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026 from US$35.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 43.3% to US$806.4 million from US$562.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was 56.1%, compared to 54.5% in the same period of the prior year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$110.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026, compared to income from operations of US$30.3 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$133.0 million, compared to US$65.4 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$76.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$33.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$1.4 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$8.7 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$62.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$27.9 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$155.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$68.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$177.9 million, compared to US$103.9 million Non-GAAP income attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.26 in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.30 in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

Cash Flow 

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was US$289.7 million.

Share Repurchase

On July 28, 2025, TAL's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$600 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months. Between July 31 and October 29, 2025, the Company has repurchased 4,195,065 common shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$134.7 million.

TAL to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 14, 2025

The Company announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at TAL Building No.1, Courtyard No. 9, Qixin Middle Street, Changping District, Beijing, China, on November 14, 2025 at 3:00PM (Beijing time). No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs to discuss Company's affairs with management.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 3, 2025 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date"). Holders of record of the Company's common shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

The notice of the AGM is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.100tal.com/. The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.100tal.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended August 31, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on October 30, 2025).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId11d22b63571450197297e0a9753b9bd

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)






As of

February 28,
2025


As of

August 31,
2025

ASSETS








Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,771,260


$ 1,542,194

  Restricted cash, current

187,846


205,973

  Short-term investments

1,847,120


1,706,603

  Inventory, net

104,876


133,021

  Amounts due from related parties, current

37


28

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

215,781


264,313

Total current assets

4,126,920


3,852,132

  Restricted cash, non-current

32,625


33,242

  Property and equipment, net

472,366


499,833

  Deferred tax assets

3,487


1,741

  Rental deposits

22,131


25,273

  Intangible assets, net

394


48,382

  Goodwill

155


45,704

  Land use rights, net

182,880


184,640

  Amounts due from related parties, non-current

96


98

   Long-term investments

305,105


367,111

   Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

27,844


28,194

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

329,064


366,289

Total assets

$ 5,503,067


$ 5,452,639





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities




  Accounts payable

$ 146,300


$ 157,374

  Deferred revenue, current

624,272


777,669

  Amounts due to related parties, current

93


89

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

582,227


649,957

  Operating lease liabilities, current

88,453


103,780

Total current liabilities

1,441,345


1,688,869

  Deferred revenue, non-current

46,955


44,984

  Deferred tax liabilities

3,474


13,737

  Operating lease liabilities, non-current

244,895


269,551

Total liabilities

1,736,669


2,017,141





Equity




  Class A common shares

154


154

  Class B common shares

49


49

  Treasury stock

-


(17)

  Additional paid-in capital

4,294,819


3,781,362

  Statutory reserve

179,537


177,230

  Accumulated deficit

(624,078)


(466,405)

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(83,914)


(56,586)

Total TAL Education Group's equity

3,766,567


3,435,787

Non-controlling interests

(169)


(289)

Total equity

3,766,398


3,435,498

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,503,067


$ 5,452,639

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data) 





For the Three Months Ended 
August 31,


For the Six Months Ended

August 31 ,


2024


2025


2024


2025

Net revenues

$ 619,361


$ 861,353


$ 1,033,548


$ 1,436,352

Cost of revenues (note 1)

270,632


370,340


470,640


629,911

Gross profit

348,729


491,013


562,908


806,441

Operating expenses (note 1)








  Selling and marketing

181,900


267,286


304,328


448,059

  General and administrative

119,499


129,107


229,181


250,226

Total operating expenses

301,399


396,393


533,509


698,285

Government subsidies

292


1,477


893


2,287

Income from operations

47,622


96,097


30,292


110,443

Interest income, net

20,397


14,161


42,919


32,883

Other income

20,466


67,076


33,617


76,548

 Impairment loss on long-term
     investments

 

(4,925)


 

(1,410)


 

(8,692)


 

(1,410)

Income before income tax
    expense and loss from equity
    method investments

83,560


175,924


98,136


218,464

Income tax expense

(25,635)


(51,080)


(27,930)


(62,158)

Loss from equity method
    investments

(587)


(819)


(1,572)


(1,074)

Net income

57,338


124,025


68,634


155,232

Add: Net loss attributable to
    noncontrolling interests

93


59


199


134

Total net income attributable to
    TAL Education Group

$ 57,431


$ 124,084


$ 68,833


$ 155,366

Net income per common share








  Basic

$ 0.28


$ 0.65


$ 0.34


$ 0.79

  Diluted

0.28


0.64


0.34


0.78

Net income per ADS (note 2)








Basic

$ 0.09


$ 0.22


$ 0.11


$ 0.26

Diluted

0.09


0.21


0.11


0.26









Weighted average shares used in 
    calculating net income per
    common share








Basic

201,768,916


189,830,408


201,668,024


195,905,541

Diluted

204,949,839


192,494,611


205,166,141


198,687,649









Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:







For the Three Months


For the Six Months


Ended August 31,


Ended August 31,


2024


2025


2024


2025

Cost of revenues

$ 1,793


$ 503


$ 4,155


$ 1,125

Selling and marketing expenses

3,953


2,905


8,328


5,976

General and administrative expenses

11,152


8,344


22,621


15,414

Total

$ 16,898


$ 11,752


$ 35,104


$ 22,515









Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)










For the Three Months Ended

August 31,


For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2024


2025


2024


2025









Net income

$ 57,338


$ 124,025


$ 68,634


$ 155,232

Other comprehensive income,
    net of tax

24,744


11,355


17,164


27,342

Comprehensive income

82,082


135,380


85,798


182,574

Add: Comprehensive loss
    attributable to noncontrolling
    interests

2,378


53


2,333


120

Comprehensive income
    attributable to TAL
    Education Group

$ 84,460


$ 135,433


$ 88,131


$ 182,694

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)










For the Three Months Ended

August 31,


For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2024


2025


2024


2025

Net cash (used in)/provided by
    operating activities

$ (576)


$ (58,095)


$ 246,217


$ 289,690

Net cash (used in)/provided by
    investing activities

(193,669)


563,331


(318,304)


36,022

Net cash used in financing
    activities

(6,799)


(281,885)


(6,794)


(535,989)

Effect of exchange rate
    changes

3,576


(328)


2,359


(45)

Net (decrease)/increase in
    cash, cash equivalents and
    restricted cash

(197,468)


223,023


(76,522)


(210,322)

Cash, cash equivalents and
    restricted cash at the
    beginning of period

$ 2,578,422


$ 1,558,386


$ 2,457,476


$ 1,991,731

Cash, cash equivalents and
    restricted cash at the end
    of period

$ 2,380,954


$ 1,781,409


$ 2,380,954


$ 1,781,409

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)






For the Three Months

Ended August 31,


For the Six Months
Ended August 31,


2024


2025


2024


2025









Cost of revenues

$ 270,632


$ 370,340


$ 470,640


$ 629,911

Share-based compensation expense 
  in cost of revenues

1,793


503


4,155


1,125

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

268,839


369,837


466,485


628,786









Selling and marketing expenses

181,900


267,286


304,328


448,059

Share-based compensation expense 
  in selling and marketing expenses

3,953


2,905


8,328


5,976

Non-GAAP selling and marketing 
expenses

177,947


264,381


296,000


442,083

General and administrative 
expenses

 

 

119,499


 

 

129,107


 

 

229,181


 

 

250,226

Share-based compensation expense
in general and administrative
expenses

11,152


8,344


22,621


15,414

Non-GAAP general and 
administrative expenses

 

108,347


 

120,763


 

206,560


 

234,812









Operating costs and expenses

572,031


766,733


1,004,149


1,328,196

Share-based compensation expense 
in operating costs and expenses

 

16,898


 

11,752


 

35,104


 

22,515

Non-GAAP operating costs and 
expenses

 

555,133


 

754,981


 

969,045


 

1,305,681









Income from operations

47,622


96,097


30,292


110,443

Share based compensation expenses

16,898


11,752


35,104


22,515

Non-GAAP income from 
operations (note 3)

 

64,520


 

107,849


 

65,396


 

132,958









Net income attributable to TAL
Education Group

 

57,431


 

124,084


 

68,833


 

155,366

Share based compensation expenses

16,898


11,752


35,104


22,515

Non-GAAP net income 
attributable to TAL Education
Group (note 3)

$ 74,329


$ 135,836


$ 103,937


$ 177,881

 

Net income per ADS


Basic

$ 0.09


$ 0.22


$ 0.11


$ 0.26

Diluted

0.09


0.21


0.11


0.26

Non-GAAP Net income per ADS 








Basic

$ 0.12


$ 0.24


$ 0.17


$ 0.30

Diluted

0.12


0.24


0.17


0.30

ADSs used in calculating net
income per ADS








Basic

605,306,748


569,491,224


605,004,072


587,716,623

Diluted

614,849,517


577,483,833


615,498,423


596,062,947

ADSs used in calculating Non-
GAAP net income per ADS








Basic

605,306,748


569,491,224


605,004,072


587,716,623

Diluted

614,849,517


577,483,833


615,498,423


596,062,947









Note 3: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the second quarter and 
in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

SOURCE TAL Education Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TAL Education Group to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its...

TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2025

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Education

Education

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics