TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life," which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, and biology. The Company's learning center network includes 594 physical learning centers as of February 28, 2018, located in 42 key cities in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, Xi'an, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Taiyuan, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Suzhou, Shenyang, Jinan, Shijiazhuang, Qingdao, Changsha, Luoyang, Nanchang, Ningbo, Wuxi, Fuzhou, Hefei, Xiamen, Lanzhou, Dalian, Changchun, Guiyang, Dongguan, Changzhou, Xuzhou, Nantong, Foshan, Zhenjiang, Shaoxing, Yangzhou, Yantai, Wenzhou, Zhongshan and Zibo. We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL."

