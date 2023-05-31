TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

TAL Education Group

31 May, 2023, 16:10 ET

BEIJING, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 (the "Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 31, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Annual Report can be accessed and downloaded on the Company's website at https://ir.100tal.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Shareholders and ADS holders of the Company may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by emailing the Company at [email protected] or by writing to the following address:

F/9, Tower B, Heying Center
Xiaoying West Street, Haidian District
Beijing 100080
People's Republic of China
Attention: Jackson Ding

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

