TAL Education Group (TAL) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On June 13, 2018 Muddy Waters Research alleged that TAL has issued "fake financials" by overstating earnings for fiscal years 2016 through 2018 by over 43%. Carson Block of Muddy Waters compared TAL's practices to those of Enron.