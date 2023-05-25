TAL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead TAL Education Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL).

Class Period: June 14, 2022 – March 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their TAL investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On March 14, 2023, an article was published on Seeking Alpha that alleged, among other things, that TAL's subsidiary, Xueersi, had offered courses that "run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping's Common Prosperity drive." Specifically, courses in mathematics and English, which are considered core subjects and must be offered as a strictly non-profit business, were restarted "under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects."

On this news, TAL's stock price fell $0.91, or 13.4%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $5.89 per ADS on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

