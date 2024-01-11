TAL Services Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2023: Analysis of Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TAL Services - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TAL Services (TAL) a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, is a life insurance specialist. The company offers a diverse range of life insurance, total permanent disability insurance, recovery insurance, and income protection. It also provides coverage for its clients, including life insurance, salary continuance, term life, total, permanent disability, funeral expenses, and critical illness. TAL also offers a range of fund management, superannuation, and financial planning services.



Launched in May 2023, TAL Insurance Academy is a dedicated learning and development platform that provides its superannuation fund partners with access to on-demand education and training to support their teams. The initiative combines traditional learning modules with interactive and practical learning tools that can be embedded within a partner's new employee onboarding programs. TAL Insurance Academy is enabled with comprehensive learning management system that is integrated with TAL's superannuation fund partner portal, GroupHQ, delivering a seamless user experience.



TAL has been collaborating with technology solutions providers to implement these technologies in its operations and service offerings. For instance, TAL implemented the Concur system to eliminate manual paper processing and enhance operational efficiencies, which helped employees improve efficiencies, increase visibility with reporting tools, and improve policy compliance.

TAL leverages huge amounts of data in its risk analysis to cater to the unique needs of each fund's membership profile. By pooling this information together, it creates member 'personas' to understand members' needs, behaviors, motivations, and potential to claim. It's claims teams also leverage this data in sophisticated ways.

TAL is evolving its approach to deliver holistically designed products and services, such as building scalable solutions by leveraging latest technologies (e.g., cloud) and increased digitization of core processes. Delivering seamless experiences through APIs, which simplifies multi-channel insurance journeys for web and apps. TAL has been investing in innovative solutions as well as simplified, streamlined process enhancements.

