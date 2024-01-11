TAL Services Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2023: Analysis of Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Jan, 2024, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TAL Services - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into TAL's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

TAL Services (TAL) a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, is a life insurance specialist. The company offers a diverse range of life insurance, total permanent disability insurance, recovery insurance, and income protection. It also provides coverage for its clients, including life insurance, salary continuance, term life, total, permanent disability, funeral expenses, and critical illness. TAL also offers a range of fund management, superannuation, and financial planning services.

Launched in May 2023, TAL Insurance Academy is a dedicated learning and development platform that provides its superannuation fund partners with access to on-demand education and training to support their teams. The initiative combines traditional learning modules with interactive and practical learning tools that can be embedded within a partner's new employee onboarding programs. TAL Insurance Academy is enabled with comprehensive learning management system that is integrated with TAL's superannuation fund partner portal, GroupHQ, delivering a seamless user experience.

Scope

  • TAL has been collaborating with technology solutions providers to implement these technologies in its operations and service offerings. For instance, TAL implemented the Concur system to eliminate manual paper processing and enhance operational efficiencies, which helped employees improve efficiencies, increase visibility with reporting tools, and improve policy compliance.
  • TAL leverages huge amounts of data in its risk analysis to cater to the unique needs of each fund's membership profile. By pooling this information together, it creates member 'personas' to understand members' needs, behaviors, motivations, and potential to claim. It's claims teams also leverage this data in sophisticated ways.
  • TAL is evolving its approach to deliver holistically designed products and services, such as building scalable solutions by leveraging latest technologies (e.g., cloud) and increased digitization of core processes. Delivering seamless experiences through APIs, which simplifies multi-channel insurance journeys for web and apps. TAL has been investing in innovative solutions as well as simplified, streamlined process enhancements.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into TAL's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches and partnership strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Partnership Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Deloitte
  • eMite
  • Arctic Intelligence
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Teladoc Health
  • Jade

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shp6w7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India $10.45 Billion Ethanol Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029F - Supportive Government Policies and Increasing Demand for Biofuels for Sustainable Development

India $10.45 Billion Ethanol Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029F - Supportive Government Policies and Increasing Demand for Biofuels for Sustainable Development

The "India Ethanol Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The India Ethanol...
WBA (Walgreens Boots Alliance) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map, and Other Innovation Programs

WBA (Walgreens Boots Alliance) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map, and Other Innovation Programs

The "WBA - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.