TAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds TAL Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TAL American Depository Shares between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, TAL Education Group issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was still providing services relating to academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

