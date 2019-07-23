Talage Powers Software Solution for AF Group Agents

RENO, Nev., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talage, an insurance software company that allows small business owners to buy essential commercial insurance coverage online, has announced a partnership with the AF Group, a premier provider of insurance solutions. The partnership will provide a software enablement solution exclusively for independent insurance agents appointed within the AF Group network.

Talage's software will be available on agency web portals across the country, equipping agencies with online check-outs to allow them to better serve the small businesses within their communities. Talage and AF Group will also provide additional tools to support the growth of these independent insurance agents.

"Enabling and enhancing the capabilities of traditional insurance agents has been a key tenet of Talage's mission from the beginning," said Adam Kiefer, Talage CEO. "We're seeing more and more insurance companies make moves to cut out agents. It is refreshing to work with an organization like AF Group, which continues to support the agency channel while still recognizing the need for digital change and process improvement."

This partnership will enhance the experience of small business owners across the country by enabling existing agent distribution channels. Small business owners can now harness the Talage technology, coupled with the experience and expertise of their local insurance agent.

"Talage offers forward-thinking technology that provides more advanced tools to enable our agent channels," said Abel Travis, vice president of Underwriting and Innovation at AF Group. "We believe that Insurtech will bring the most value when combined with our existing agents — allowing them to reach more clients digitally, in a space largely occupied by small business customers."

"The Insurtech industry has long debated whether incumbents or start-ups will win the day, but Talage and AF Group believe that success will fall to the companies that create the most successful partnerships," said Kiefer.

Full roll-out of the Talage and AF Group partnership is expected later this year, with targeted launches happening in the coming weeks.

Contact: Matt Donovan, matt@talageins.com, 925-785-7986

About Talage

Talage is an insurance technology company based out of Reno, Nevada. Its innovative marketplace platform is designed to allow small businesses to purchase property and casualty insurance instantly online. The platform can be leveraged by licensed insurance agents, insurance carriers and other financial institutions looking to provide a digital insurance solution to their small business clients. Talage currently powers the online purchase of workers' compensation, liability, and property insurance in all 50 states.

About AF Group

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, AF Group is a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions committed to leading the industry with superior underwriting and exceptional medical management strategies. AF Group strives to provide an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers and their injured workers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,500 independent agents.

