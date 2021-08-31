Talaria TWO™ Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi Certified For Use with Microsoft Azure

The advantage of using certified devices

In the pursuit of simplifying and accelerating IoT projects, companies are looking for effective ways to choose and connect the right set of devices, assets, or sensors to the cloud. To jumpstart IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility, and usability. By choosing an Azure certified device, you can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with Azure IoT.

Certified to run with Microsoft Azure: INP301x Talaria TWO Wi-Fi + BLE Dev Kit

The INP3010/INP3011/INP3012/INP3013 Talaria TWO Wi-Fi+BLE evaluation and development kit has been tested for functionality and interoperability, ensuring that Talaria TWO kit has used the Microsoft reference configuration. The application development kit integrates the award-winning Talaria TWO™ multiprotocol wireless modules, offering the industry's lowest power Wi-Fi solution and BLE5 for provisioning and diagnostics. The platform combines wireless connectivity, an integrated microcontroller, and advanced security elements for edge-of-network IoT devices that require low power consumption and a direct-to-cloud connection. Ideal applications include smart thermostats, telehealth devices, hazardous gas sensors, machine monitoring and others.

Talaria TWO Azure Certified ADK Details

"Being part of the Azure Certified Device program validates our ability to jumpstart customers' IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations," said Greg Winner, vice president and general manager, IoT Business Unit, InnoPhase. "Combining Talaria TWO's groundbreaking ultra-low power WiFi with Azure cloud connectivity enables an entirely new category of IoT edge products and services."

