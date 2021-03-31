TalaTek Selected by CMMC-AB as One of the First CMMC Third-Party-Assessor-Approved Organizations

TYSON'S CORNER, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TalaTek, an integrated risk management firm, today announced that it is one of the first organizations to be accredited as a Certified Third-Party Assessor organization (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). CMMC C3PAOs are the only organizations with authorization to conduct and certify CMMC assessments.

TalaTek has been providing CMMC advisory services to clients and recently achieved Registered Provider Organization status from the CMMC-AB. These services include strategic and operational consulting to ensure CMMC alignment around governance, gap assessment, and risk management and remediation activities. TalaTek's C3PAO status means TalaTek is approved to provide CMMC certification services and can do so once the CMMC-AB gives the green light to all accredited organizations; this approval is expected in late 2021.



"TalaTek is experienced in delivering third-party assessor services to federal agencies and enterprises through our FedRAMP 3PAO designation, making this a natural extension of our capabilities," said Baan Alsinawi, Founder and President, TalaTek. "We've already been guiding organizations through the CMMC preparation process, and with this new authorization, we can soon help them from start to finish with their CMMC compliance and certification needs."



The CMMC model itself is created, managed and mandated by the Department of Defense (DoD). Its purpose is to validate the security of the DoD's 300,000 vendors throughout its supply chain and includes five levels of certifications. CMMC will be phased into DoD RFPs beginning some time in 2021, at which time all prime and subcontractors doing business with DoD may be required to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to new contract awards.

