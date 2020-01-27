TalaTek to Offer Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Assessment and Certification Services

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TalaTek, an integrated risk management firm, announced today that it will offer Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment and certification services to help small to mid-size businesses in their bid to become compliant with the newly evolving standard being mandated by the Department of Defense (DoD).

Heavily based on NIST 800-171 security requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information, the emerging CMMC framework is designed by the DoD to validate the security of its 300,000 vendors including contractors and subcontractors throughout its supply chain and includes five levels of certifications. The CMMC certification will become mandatory as early as June when the DoD begins including this requirement in its requests for information (RFIs) proposals.

CMMC will require all contractors and subcontractors to obtain an independent audit from a certified CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Baan Alsinawi, founder and president of TalaTek, says this represents a major change from the previous model of allowing contractors to "self-attest" to the security of their systems and programs.

"This is a huge undertaking by the Department of the Defense and puts tremendous pressure on small to mid-sized firms to become compliant in a relatively short time frame," said Alsinawi. "As an accredited auditor, TalaTek is well positioned to help organizations achieve CMMC certification in an accelerated timeframe with our proven processes, GRC experts and recently launched GRC platform TiGRIS that offers unmatched security, privacy and protection of client data."

TalaTek FedRAMP authorized platform offers simplicity, efficiency to achieve certification

TalaTek has found many organizations still utilize spreadsheets and Word documents to manage their compliance and risk management needs which is not going to stand up under the CMMC mandate. TalaTek's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized solution TalaTek intelligent Governance and Risk Integrated Solution (TiGRIS) can help effectively manage the entire certification process.

"The TiGRIS platform allows DoD contractors and subcontractors to quickly and efficiently navigate the new CMMC certification process and provides unparalleled protection of client audit information that does not currently exist anywhere else given our accreditation with FedRAMP," said Johann Dettweiler, director of operations for TalaTek. "TiGRIS removes the pain points often associated with the adoption of new government security requirements."

TalaTek's managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering delivers enhanced enterprise visibility and better control of risk. TiGRIS meets FedRAMP's security, authorization and continuous monitoring requirements set forth by the federal government for cloud service providers. This ensures appropriate levels of data privacy and predetermined security standards are met.

In addition, TiGRIS follows FIPS 140-2 security guidance for encryption of data at rest and in transit and secure account access using multifactor authentication in accordance with FedRAMP standards. It also covers a broad range of compliance standards, including GDPR, FISMA, HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001/17020, FedRAMP, and DIACAP among others.

"TalaTek has years of experience helping our customers implement compliance requirements through gap analyses and internal assessments," said Dettweiler. "We offer a highly rigorous environment that ensures the protection of our clients' data, affording them peace of mind when working with us."

About TalaTek

TalaTek delivers governance, risk and compliance solutions with a focus on people, processes and technology. By defining governance through risk and compliance goals that are tied to business outcomes, the cybersecurity firm provides a secure foundation to strategically protect an organization's data and meet ever-expanding regulatory compliance and audit requirements. Through TiGRIS, a FedRAMP-authorized software as a service, TalaTek simplifies GRC for business and government. Visit www.talatek.com for more information, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

