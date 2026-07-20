Talawar Therapeutics Appoints Steve Migausky as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Seasoned biotechnology executive brings 15+ years of experience in corporate strategy, strategic transactions and company building to help lead Talawar's next phase of growth

WALTHAM, Mass., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talawar Therapeutics ("Talawar" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing potentially best-in-class bispecific antibodies that pair independent immunology & inflammatory (I&I) disease drivers in a single therapy, today announced the appointment of Steve Migausky as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer.

Mr. Migausky brings more than 15 years of legal and biotech industry experience, with deep expertise in securities law, corporate governance and strategic transactions. He will oversee all legal, compliance, and administrative functions as Talawar advances toward clinical development and expands the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Talawar leadership team," said Marc Schegerin, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Talawar. "As we advance TALA-125 into the clinic, having a legal and administrative leader of Steve's caliber is essential. His experience helping build and guide biotech companies through transformative transactions, including IPOs and multi-billion-dollar acquisitions, makes him an ideal fit for Talawar at this pivotal moment. Steve's record of strategic and operational leadership aligns perfectly with how we are building this company."

"Talawar represents exactly the kind of opportunity I look for - exciting science, a clear clinical path, and a team with the resources to execute," said Steve Migausky. "The combination of validated orthogonal biology, a potentially best-in-class lead asset in TALA-125, and a clear path to proof-of-concept creates a compelling foundation for long-term success. I look forward to helping lead Talawar through its next phase of growth as we advance TALA-125 into the clinic and work to bring meaningful new therapies to patients living with I&I disorders."

Before joining Talawar, Mr. Migausky served as Chief Legal Officer at Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw legal, corporate governance, and compliance functions for the clinical-stage biotech company. Prior to Cardurion, he served as SVP and General Counsel at Imara, Inc., where he was a member of the Executive Committee and advised the company from its initial public offering through its merger with Enliven Therapeutics. Mr. Migausky also served as General Counsel at ArQule, Inc., where he was a key advisor in ArQule's acquisition by Merck for $2.7 billion. Earlier in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. He began his career as a corporate attorney at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP in Boston, and holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center with a B.A. in Economics and History from Colby College.

About Talawar Therapeutics

Talawar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing potentially best-in-class bispecific antibodies that pair independent disease drivers in a single therapy, targeting pathways that work together for greater, more durable impact. Our lead program, TALA-125, is a novel anti-IL-13 x anti-IL-18 bispecific that combines two clinically validated, largely orthogonal mechanisms designed to shatter the current limitations of existing treatments — with broad applicability across first-line patients and those who have failed previous therapies. Talawar is the first company formed to develop and commercialize assets discovered by Khanda Therapeutics, L.P. For more information, visit www.talawartx.com.

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SOURCE Talawar Therapeutics