Talbots and O, the Oprah Magazine Introduce 'Cardigans for a Cause' Capsule Collection, Celebrating 5 Years of Partnership and Benefiting Dress for Success

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talbots and O, The Oprah Magazine today unveil "Cardigans for a Cause," their fifth co-branded capsule collection, with 30% of the net proceeds benefiting Dress for Success®, an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women and provides them with the tools to achieve economic independence. The 2020 limited-edition collection consists of five one-of-a-kind cardigans, ranging from sporty and floral to graphic and striped, perfect for refreshing a spring wardrobe while also paying it forward and supporting women in need.

The O, The Oprah Magazine Collection for Talbots is featured in the March issue, on newsstands now, online at talbots.com/omagazine and in Talbots stores nationwide through March 29. Talbots, a purpose-based brand that champions women, will also enlist the help of their 9,000 associates and the generosity of their millions of customers to make even more impact this year.

Individuals can give by dropping off new or nearly new work-appropriate clothing and accessories at a Talbots store, Feb. 20-24, 2020. Talbots stores nationwide will also accept monetary donations both in-store and online at www.Talbots.com/dressforsuccess. On Saturday, February 29, Talbots will host a Shop For A Cause Shopping Party at all Talbots stores nationwide, with 10% of the net proceeds from the sales benefiting Dress for Success®, (up to $50,000). To date, this collaboration has raised more than $6 million and collected over 18,000 boxes of donated business attire for Dress for Success®, benefiting over 125,000 women across America.

"Our partnership with Talbots and O, The Oprah Magazine has been an amazing five-year success story," says Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. "Talbots is our number one corporate sponsor, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to helping us further our global mission to help women reach their full potential."

2020 also marks the 20th anniversary of O, The Oprah Magazine, and to celebrate this milestone, the magazine will spotlight different remarkable people each month who change the way we look at the world. The March issue highlights Maria Shriver, journalist, activist and former first lady of California, who has devoted herself to numerous issues, with a particular focus on women—including female poverty, education, and health. Maria shows off the capsule collection along with five other changemakers, including: Maysoon Zayid, comedian, writer and disability advocate; Denise Bidot, model, body positivity activist and TV personality; Jamira Burley, activist, social impact consultant and Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Co-Presidents of Baby2Baby.

"Having all of these exceptional women showcase this collection is an honor," says Deborah Cavanagh, CMO and SVP of Marketing, Talbots. "At Talbots, we believe that one small act of kindness from one person can change the lives of many," she adds. "These inspiring women, who are philanthropic visionaries, exemplify our mission and pay it forward every day."

As Maria Shriver says in the March issue of O, The Oprah Magazine: "We live in a time when we need to be advocates. We have to use our voices. There's not going to be someone else who fixes problems. That person is you. When we were young, my mother brought us to soup kitchens, we 'adopted' a family at Christmas, and she expected me to volunteer. Like I tell my kids, find the cause you're passionate about and then go for it."

The O, The Oprah Magazine Collection for Talbots is available in Misses, Petite, Plus and Plus Petite:

Chevron: Clean and classic pattern with black cinching waist for a flattering fit. $89.50

Tipped: Longer, cozy design with sporty stripes. $99.50 (online exclusive only)

Heathered: Cozy sweater coat with belt for relaxed luxury. $99.50

Striped: Flattering, graphic pattern with subtle lantern sleeves and bow accents. $129

Floral: In of-the-moment toile, with feminine, silk front. $159 (online exclusive only)

Talbots Call to Action: Shop, Bring, Give and Pay it Forward!

Tuesday, February 18 - March 29 : Collection on Sale in stores nationwide and online





Collection on Sale in stores nationwide and online Tuesday, February 18 - March 29 : Monetary donations accepted in stores nationwide and online





Monetary donations accepted in stores nationwide and online Thursday, February 20 - Monday, February 24 : Customer clothing and accessory donations accepted at all Talbots stores nationwide





Customer clothing and accessory donations accepted at all Talbots stores nationwide Saturday, February 22 : Shop For A Cause Shopping Party at all Talbots stores nationwide.





Shopping Party at all Talbots stores nationwide. Saturday, February 29 : Pay it forward, with 10% of the net proceeds from the day's sales to benefit Dress for Success®, (up to $50,000 )

For information on Dress for Success®, go to https://dressforsuccess.org/.

To follow along on Instagram visit: @TalbotsOfficial; @OprahMagazine; @DressforSuccessand follow #TalbotsxOMag; #GiveConfidenceHopeStyle

About Talbots

Established in 1947, Talbots is a multi-channel retailer of women's apparel, shoes and accessories. Currently, the Company operates over 500 Talbots stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its online shopping site is located at www.talbots.com.

About O, The Oprah Magazine

O, The Oprah Magazine (oprahmag.com), celebrating 20 years, encourages confident, intelligent women to reach for their dreams, express their individual style and make wise choices, guided by the values of one of the most charismatic women in the world, O editorial director Oprah Winfrey. With an emphasis on personal growth, the magazine inspires, addressing every aspect of a woman's life—the material, the intellectual and the emotional—and deeply connects with more than 14 million consumers every month (source: 2018 comScore Multi-Platform //GfK MRI Media Fusion (03-18/F17). From the moment it launched, O, The Oprah Magazine carved out a unique position in the marketplace and created an entirely new category in women's magazines, delivering the Live Your Best Life message through thoughtful, ever-evolving content and the trusted advice provided by well-known experts. Throughout the years, O, The Oprah Magazine has been recognized with the publishing industry's highest honor, winning multiple American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) awards. Follow O, The Oprah Magazine on Twitter at @OprahMagazine and Instagram at @OprahMagazine.

About Dress for Success®

Since 1997, Dress for Success has been empowering women worldwide to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and life. To date, Dress for Success has served more than one million women worldwide in nearly 150 cities across more than 20 countries. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org for more information.

For more information:

Talbots

Meredith Paley

Vice President, Public Relations meredith.paley@talbots.com

212.841.1845

O, The Oprah Magazine

Carrie Carlson

Director, Public Relations, carriecarlson@hearst.com

212.649.2617

Dress for Success

Patricia Steele

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

psteele@dressforsuccess.org

646.233.4948

Related Images

talbots-logo.jpg

Talbots Logo

o-the-oprah-magazine-collection.jpg

O, The Oprah Magazine Collection for Talbots

maria-shriver-journalist-activist.jpg

Maria Shriver, journalist, activist and former first lady of California in Talbots x O, The Oprah Magazine Cardis For A Cause Collection

dress-for-success-clients-modeling.jpg

Dress For Success Clients Modeling Talbots x O, The Oprah Magazine Cardis For A Cause Collection

Related Links

Dress For Success

O, The Oprah Magazine

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/389837681/ec61d8c3f3

SOURCE Talbots

Related Links

http://www.Talbots.com

