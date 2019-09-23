Talbots Second 'The Art of the Scarf' Collection Honors National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talbots created its second "The Art of the Scarf" Collection with six internationally renowned female artists who each designed a limited-edition one-of-a-kind silk scarf that tells a story. Full of colorful metaphors and meaning, the scarves evoke emotion with vibrant symbols of hope, resilience, strength and courage. This collection also celebrates Talbots first partnership with the world's leading breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen®, in the fight against breast cancer.

In the spirit of women helping women, Talbots will donate 20% of the net proceeds (at least $12) to Komen from each "The Art of the Scarf" Collection item sold from Sept. 23, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2019, in support of the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline, with a guaranteed maximum donation of $50,000.

"Talbots is deeply committed to making a difference in the fight to end breast cancer. We are thrilled to join forces with our new partner, Susan G. Komen, for our Art of the Scarf collection that celebrates strength and resilience. Six renowned, female artists have created vibrant, emotional works of art that can be worn, collected or gifted. We are confident that our scarf collection will resonate with all women, while also knowing that their purchase will make a difference to those affected by breast cancer," said Deborah Cavanagh, SVP, Marketing and CMO of Talbots

"We are so honored to be part of this collection with Talbots, as these beautifully designed scarves are meaningful to anyone who has been touched by breast cancer. As Komen continues to fight for a world without breast cancer, we look forward to the beginning of a long, impactful relationship with Talbots," said Christina Alford, Senior Vice President of Development at Susan G. Komen®.

Talbots is a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline. The helpline is staffed by a team of caring and compassionate specialists and oncology social workers who provide education, psychosocial support and information about needed resources in local communities to nearly 15,000 people a year. People can call the helpline at (1-877-GO KOMEN) (1-877-465-6636) to speak to someone in English or Spanish, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, or they can email helpline@komen.org.

Renowned Female Artists:

Lulu DK (Los Angeles, CA) - "Feminine but strong, like all the women I love and admire, particularly my mom who passed from breast cancer six years ago. I love painting flowers because they represent Mother Nature's greatest gift – color and natural beauty; both symbols of how I remember my mother."

Libby VanderPloeg (Grand Rapids, MI) - "I've seen in my own circle of family and friends that when women work together, support each other, and essentially lift each other up, we all climb to greater heights. This artwork is a celebration of the power of sisterhood in overcoming challenges and achieving our goals."

Gladys Perint Palmer (San Francisco, CA) – "My inspiration was diverse, strong women who have emerged recently though they have been around for centuries. I think about the best-dressed socialite and writer Pauline de Rothschild who remarked, 'wit is on the head where it belonged.' Let us celebrate strong, witty women and over-the-top hats."

Martha Napier (Chicago, IL) - "My mom is a breast cancer survivor. What I think is so interesting about her journey is she says that the year she underwent treatment was not her worst year by a 'long shot.' She credits this to the fact that her friends surrounded her with love, cards, visits, trips to treatment, etc. She says these same friendships have lasted 20 years and are 'ever strong.' For my design, you will see a collection of joyous, colorful, strong women. No matter if they look like the illustrations or not, somehow women from all walks of life seem to identify with my strong, colorful fashion girls."

Nadia Flower (New Zealand) – "My inspiration comes from nature. My design represents the idea of growth, strength and beauty through the intertwining of natural elements. I wanted to represent the diversity of women through different foliage, feathers and colors."

Carolina Melis (Cagliari, Italy) – "My design represents strength and courage. Just like the Lotus flowers rise out of mud, we need to be strong to persevere and overcome the difficulties in life."

What: Talbots "The Art of the Scarf" Collection consists of six limited-edition silk scarves in unique, colorful, one-of-a-kind designs. Retailing $79.50, 20% of the net proceeds (at least $12) from each scarf benefits Komen's Breast Care Helpline, with a guaranteed maximum donation of $50,000.

When: "The Art of the Scarf" Collection will be available from Sept. 23, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2019.

Where: "The Art of the Scarf" Collection will be available at www.Talbots.com and in Talbots stores nationwide and in Canada.

Why: The collection was designed by each artist using the silk scarf as a canvas to honor those who have been affected by breast cancer.

Contact:

Meredith Paley

Talbots, VP of Public Relations

(212) 841-1845

Meredith.Paley@Talbots.com

Hi-Res images and samples available upon request

Contact:

Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen, Senior Manager of External Communications

(972) 855-4382

press@komen.org

Social: #TalbotsxSusanGKomen; @TalbotsOfficial and @SusanGKomen

About Talbots

Established in 1947, Talbots is a specialty retailer offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company operates under an integrated omni-channel platform selling its merchandise through its 500+ Talbots stores in the United States and Canada, its circulation of catalogs and online through its website, www.talbots.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

