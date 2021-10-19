Talc Application as Anti-blocking Agent in Polyethylene Production to Continue Rising, Creating US$ 600 Mn Incremental Opportunity by 2031

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent survey by Fact.MR, the global talc market is estimated to reach US$ 327.7 Mn in 2021. Sales of talc are driven by the extensive applications for polymer engineering and the introduction of asbestos-free talc.

In response to these aspects, the market is projected to total US$ 600 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Talc is increasingly used as an anti-blocking agent in polyethylene production. Along with cristobalite, calcined kaolin, and precipitated silica, talc is added in polyethylene films to improve transparency, enhance mechanical properties, reduce contact area, and haze.

Hence, increasing demand for polyethylene films across diverse end-use industries such as automotive, landscaping, and electrical fabrication are expected to create high growth opportunities for the market.

In recent years, talc has found a wide array of applications, especially, across paints and coatings industry. Favorable attributes of talc such as anti-corrosion, hydrophobic, lamellar structure, and chemically inert make it a perfect ingredient for manufacturing paints, coating, putties, and primers.

As per Fact.MR, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most lucrative market, accounting for around 50% of the global sales in 2021. High presence of large reserves of lava-grade talc and increasing application of talc in recycling paper as a binding agent in India and China are the factors responsible for the regional growth.

"Increasing demand for durable lightweight plastics for automotive components and rising trend of developing asbestos-free coating products are expected to facilitate market growth over the forthcoming years. In order to capitalize on the existing trend, key players are likely to collaborate with end-user to increase their revenues," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Talc Market Study

The North America market is expected to account for nearly 30% of total talc demand, favored by the increasing production of polyethylene films in the U.S.

market is expected to account for nearly 30% of total talc demand, favored by the increasing production of polyethylene films in the U.S. Driven by the increasing consumption of talcum powder across the cosmetic industry in the U.K. and Germany , Europe is projected to account for over 20% of total talc sales through 2031.

, is projected to account for over 20% of total talc sales through 2031. China is estimated to account for significant revenue share in the Asia Pacific market, owing to increasing application in paints & coatings industry in the country.

is estimated to account for significant revenue share in the market, owing to increasing application in paints & coatings industry in the country. In terms of form, powdered talc is anticipated to emerge as the most attractive segment, contributing sales of over US$ 500 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. Based on end use industry, ceramics segment is forecast to hold over 1/4th of total demand for talc over the assessment period.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for baby powder, blush, dry shampoo, and dusting powder across the U.S., the U.K., Germany , and others is propelling the demand for talc across the cosmetics segment.

, and others is propelling the demand for talc across the cosmetics segment. Rising government investment in the mining sector is increasing the production of minerals such as copper, coal, talc, and others, which is in turn, driving the growth of the talc market.

Key Restraints

Implementation of guidelines regulating the production and use of talc across various industries such as cosmetics and agriculture is hampering the growth of the market

Side effects associated with the use and consumption of talc such as pneumonia, respiratory issue, and risk of ovarian cancer in women is expected to hinder the sales of talc.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global talc market are focusing of development of new asbestos-free talc to expand its product portfolio across various industries. Strategic collaborations, agreement, merger, and acquisition are amongst the highly adopted expansion strategies experiences in the global market.

In February 2021 , Magris Resources Canada, Inc., a materials company, announced complete acquisition all the assets of a French multinational company, Imerys, for US$ 223 million . The acquisition will assist the company to expand its production capacity and gain competitive advantage in North America market.

, Magris Resources Canada, Inc., a materials company, announced complete acquisition all the assets of a French multinational company, Imerys, for . The acquisition will assist the company to expand its production capacity and gain competitive advantage in market. In April 2016 , Mondo Minerals, a leading producer of talc products, announced launching a new grade of Mondana, a 100% natural, colorless, unperfumed, and ultra-fine talc. This product launch will help the company to expand its talc product portfolio across cosmetic industry.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Golcha Minerals Pvt. Ltd

IMI Fabi LLC

Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt. Ltd.

Lianoing Aihai Talc Co. Ltd.

Xilolite S.A

Imerys S.A

Mondo Minerals

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Nippon Talc Co. Ltd.

RT Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Talc Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global talc market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in talc market with detailed segmentation:

By Form

By End Use Industry

By Deposit Type

Powdered Talc



Talc Lumps or Granules

Agriculture



Ceramics



Pharmaceuticals



Paints & Coatings



Cosmetics



Pulp & Paper



Food



Other End Uses

Talc Chlorite



Talc Carbonate



Other Talc Deposit Types

Key Questions Covered in the Talc Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the talc market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into talc demand outlook for 2021-2031

Talc market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Talc market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

