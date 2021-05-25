Talc Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global talc market report.

The global talc market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The major driver for the growth of the global talc market is the increasing use of plastic in the automotive industry, construction, and pulp and paper and the rising demand for paints and coatings owing to vast construction and infrastructure activities across the globe. Talc carbonates hold the largest share and contribute more than 60%, followed by talc chlorite. The talc carbonates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period Paints and coatings were the largest end-user of talc, accounting for over 23% share, contribution to the global talc market. In paints and coatings, talc is used as a filler or pigment to improve mechanical and optical properties. APAC dominated the talc market in terms of value and volume. Rising populations and lots of foreign investments in the region supported the growth of various end-use industries in the region, which in turn, boosted the growth of talc in the region. China and India are the largest contributors to the talc market in the region. Talc manufacturers have a huge opportunity in APAC owing to their reserves in India , China , Afghanistan , and other countries.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by deposits, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Talc Market – Segmentation

The carbonate reserves are typically found in Africa , Europe , North America , Latin America , and APAC. The carbonates contribute over 65% to the global form of talc, followed by silicate and other forms of talc. The properties of rocks play an important role in determining the application of carbonate in various fields.

, , , , and APAC. The carbonates contribute over 65% to the global form of talc, followed by silicate and other forms of talc. The properties of rocks play an important role in determining the application of carbonate in various fields. The paper industry is one of the significant segments where talc is widely used. The recent trends indicate that the pulp and paper industry is continuing to boom in the upcoming years. The growth of e-commerce activities is expected to increase the demand for packaging material and will create growth opportunities for the pulp and paper industry during the forecast period.

Talc is a catalyst in the ceramics industry as it increases thermal shock, resistance, and reduced fractures. According to World Ceramic Review in 2018, the APAC region is the most significant contributor in the global ceramic industry contributing approximately 72% of the worldwide tile production.

Talc Market by Deposits

Carbonates

Chlorite

Others

Talc Market by End-Users

Paint & Coatings

Ceramic Industry

Pulp & Paper

Plastics Industry

Construction Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Talc Market – Dynamics

Talc is generally used in the automotive industry as a functional material owing to its ability to modify some properties in a modified polymetric matrix, when properly dispersed. The other reason for the popularity of talc in the automotive industry is its ability to enhance stiffness in combination with good aesthetics, hydrophobic characteristics, and reasonable price. Talc is introduced into thermoplastic materials in the processing phase, which is known as compounding, along with other materials such as pigments, impact modifiers, stabilizers, and lubricants, which are also used in the final product. In the automotive industry, talc is filled in thermoplastic and can be used as per requirements such as interiors, exteriors, and under the hood. In the interiors, instrument panels, door panels, armrests, pillar covers, headlines, and mirrors are normally made with talc filled with polypropylene.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Growing Middle-Class Population

High Demand in APAC

High Aspect Ratio of Talc

Talc Market – Geography

The growth of the talc market in APAC is expected to thrive due to the flourishing construction, automotive, and pulp & paper industries in China and India. These investments will be accountable for the growth of the talc market in the region. The need for high-quality infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China have been driving the growth of the talc market in recent years. In emerging countries such as India, rising foreign investments are projected to boost the market. In addition, rapid urbanization has contributed toward the growth of construction, chemical, and power generation sectors. All these factors are driving the growth of the talc market in APAC. In APAC, China is the leading country in terms of volume and value. The demand for talc in the country has been increasing due to rapid growth in construction and infrastructure projects. After China, the market is dominated by India and Japan in terms of consumption of talc by volume.

Talc Market by Geography

Europe

Russia



Finland



France



Italy



UK

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Afghanistan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Iran



Turkey



South Africa

Major Vendors

Imerys

Elementis PLC

Mineral Technologies Inc

IMI Fabi

Liaoning AIHAI Talc CO., Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

Superior Material INC

Golcha Group

Guangxi Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Co. Ltd

Sibelco Group

Xilolite

Anand Talc

Lithos Industrial Minerals GmBh

Natural Minerals

Beihai Group

Haichen Minchem Co., Ltd

China Haicheng City Pin Yang Talc Mining Co., Ltd

SKKU Minerals

Talc USA

Reagents

SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp

First Source Worldwide

Barite World

Aldon Corporation

Perm-O-Seal Automotive Limited

Heritage Plastics Inc

The Kish Company Inc

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

Chicago Protective Apparel Inc

Guangxi Guilin Talc Development Co., Ltd

Laizhou Talc Industry Corporation Limited

Yantai Tianhao Mining Co., Ltd

Haicheng Xinda Mining Industry Co., Ltd

Microfine Natural Microns India Private limited

Allied Talc

Chirag Minerals

