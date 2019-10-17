Talc powder exposure linked to mesothelioma

Dr. Moline, who is also professor of Occupational Medicine, Epidemiology and Prevention at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell , reviewed data, medical records, and sworn testimony of individuals with malignant mesothelioma, who were all exposed to consumer talcum powder products. The research published includes six case studies detailing decade-long use of talc powder, often starting from childhood, along with tissue digestion samples. The patients had no other known exposure to asbestos, and in the six detailed, the tissue analysis revealed the presence of asbestos commonly found in talc and not that found in other commercial products, such as automobile brakes or home insulation materials. It was determined that the 27 other individuals in the study were also linked to contaminated talcum powder, as they had no additional exposure to asbestos.

"The history of mesothelioma and workplace asbestos exposure has been well documented, but never has there been an investigation of the users of household talcum powder and malignant mesothelioma," said Dr. Moline, a nationally-recognized expert in World Trade Center health effects, asbestos exposure, occupational lung disorders and heavy metal toxicity. "Cosmetic talc still remains unregulated and on store shelves. Our findings show that these products, often used every day, were contaminated with dangerous asbestos, which has led to deadly health effects."

Asbestos is silicate mineral fibers that, if breathed, can lead to long-term health problems, including malignant mesothelioma. Asbestos contamination of consumer talc, includes body powder, baby powder and facial cosmetics, occurs when talc is mined from areas in which talc deposits overlap with naturally occurring asbestos deposits. Manufacturers of household talc are not legally obligated to register cosmetic products with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are essentially unregulated on store shelves.

"Dr. Moline's leadership in occupational health research furthers our understanding of the dangers of asbestos exposure," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes.

"This study shows that it is important to take a comprehensive exposure history when evaluating patients presenting with cancers like mesothelioma," added Dr. Moline.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York. Home to 50 research labs, 2,500 clinical research studies and 4,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes is raising the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We're making breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we're producing knowledge to cure disease, visit feinstein.northwell.edu .

