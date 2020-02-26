Talcott Resolution Expands Leadership Team, Advances Growth Strategy

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company ("the company") announced today that it has bolstered its leadership team to drive its growth strategy.

Peter Manley will join the company as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy and will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the company's growth strategy.

will join the company as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy and will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the company's growth strategy. George Eknaian , the company's former Chief Risk Officer, has assumed the newly created role of Head of Pricing, and will partner with Mr. Manley to guide business development efforts.

, the company's former Chief Risk Officer, has assumed the newly created role of Head of Pricing, and will partner with Mr. Manley to guide business development efforts. Christopher Abreu has been promoted to Chief Risk Officer and will oversee all aspects of risk management for the company.

"I am energized by these changes to our leadership team and we are primed for the future growth of our company," said Pete Sannizzaro, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Adding a well-rounded executive like Peter to our accomplished leadership team strengthens our ability to prudently grow Talcott Resolution as a premier risk partner for insurers."

"We continue to be excited about our investment in Talcott Resolution. These enhancements to the executive team, coupled with the company's robust risk and capital analytics, further position Talcott to be a leader in the consolidation of complex liabilities in the life industry," said Henry Cornell, Founder and Senior Partner of Cornell Capital LLC, which led the investor group that acquired the company in 2018.

Mr. Manley, who will join the company in May, has over 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He most recently served as a Managing Director in J.P. Morgan's Financial Institutions Group, specializing in insurance company advisory and financing transactions. He holds an undergraduate degree from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Mr. Eknaian has more than 35 years of experience within the industry, including his role as the company's Chief Risk Officer and various senior actuarial roles at The Hartford and Travelers. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst designations.

Mr. Abreu has more than 30 years of insurance experience, including his role as the company's Head of Risk Measurement and Reporting and various senior leadership roles in enterprise risk management, variable annuity hedging, and actuarial at The Hartford and Travelers. Mr. Abreu is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

"Talcott's focus on execution, state-of-the-art risk management platform, and cloud-based technology allow us to tailor solutions for insurers, providing them capital flexibility and enhanced financial performance," said Mr. Sannizzaro.

The company oversees $89 billion in assets for nearly one million customers in its variable, fixed, and payout annuities, and private placement life insurance businesses.

About Talcott Resolution

Founded in 1902, Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company oversees $89 billion in assets for nearly one million customers. The company offers creative in-force and new business solutions that provide insurers with capital flexibility and risk management efficiencies. Named a "Top Workplace" by the Hartford Courant for 2019, Talcott Resolution is headquartered in Windsor, Conn. For more information visit www.talcottresolution.com.

