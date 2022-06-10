Talcum Powder Compensation Center Appeals to A Person Who Used Talcum Powder and Now Has Mesothelioma to Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano to Make Certain a Top Compensation result Happens-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Talcum Powder Compensation Center, "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and for years they used talcum powder-baby powder after a shower-bath or for athletics please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars as the team at Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss.

"What makes talcum powder-baby powder so unique is all types of people both men and women used it after taking a shower or bath and even athletes used it. In the athlete category of talcum-baby powder users we are talking about football players, baseball players, golfers, basketball players, etc. Every time a person like this blew talcum powder-baby powder on themselves there is a very good chance they were inhaling asbestos. This might explain why we now have so many young people who now have mesothelioma.

"If you, your wife, your daughter, son or loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and they were a regular user of talcum powder-baby powder please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. This is a nationwide appeal. Financial compensation for the person we have just described might be in the millions of dollars." https://meso.dandell.com/

Who are the types of people who may have used talcum powder or baby powder and developed mesothelioma?

Women who started using Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder as a young girl, teenager or as a young woman and who continued to use this product for years or even decades.

Men who started using this product as a boy, teenager or young man and continued to use this product for years or decades.

Men or women who were amateur or professional athletes who used baby powder to control perspiration or to get a better grip on a football, baseball, basketball, softball, tennis racket or golf club.

The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. Men or women who have used talcum powder for years and who have now been diagnosed with mesothelioma may be significantly younger. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

