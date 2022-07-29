Talcum Powder Compensation Center Urges a Woman or Man Who Took the Daily Puff of Talcum Powder-Baby Powder and Now Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Discuss What Might Be Million Dollar Compensation

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talcum Powder Compensation Center says, "If since you were a girl or boy you routinely puffed talcum powder-baby powder on yourself after a bath or shower and as an adult you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation might be in the millions of dollars as the legal team at Danziger & De Llano will explain.

Talcum Powder Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and we are very passionate about making certain with this rare cancer receive the best compensation results. When people hear the word mesothelioma most think-shipyard workers, navy veterans, industrial or manufacturing workers. They do not think talcum powder-baby powder users. Unfortunately, talcum powder-baby powder may have contained asbestos.

"If your loved one has used talcum powder-baby powder for many years, and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please take financial compensation very seriously and call the remarkable team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm, they have been assisting people with mesothelioma for 25 years and they produce serious financial compensation results." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results for People Exposed to Talcum Powder that contained asbestos

Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

$6,350,000 Compensation Result received by a gentleman diagnosed with mesothelioma at the age of 52. He was exposed to asbestos while spending four summers working for a local ceramics company. He was exposed to asbestos-contaminated talc while making slip, a clay-like material.

Who are the types of people who may have used talcum powder or baby powder and developed mesothelioma?

Women who started using Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder as a young girl, teenager or as a young woman and who continued to use this product for years or even decades. Men who started using this product as a boy, teenager or young man and continued to use this product for years or decades. Men or women who were amateur or professional athletes who used baby powder to control perspiration or to get a better grip on a football, baseball, basketball, softball, tennis racket or golf club.

The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. Men or women who have used talcum powder for years and who have now been diagnosed with mesothelioma may be significantly younger. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

