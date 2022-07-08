Talcum Powder Compensation Center Urges a Woman Who Now Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA To Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano If They Used Talcum Powder-Baby Powder Since They Were a Young Girl -- Compensation Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talcum Powder Compensation Center says, "If as a young girl or even a boy your mom insisted you spray yourself with talcum-baby powder after a bath or shower and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please take financial compensation very seriously and call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. Sadly, talcum powder-baby powder did not come with a warning label that it contained asbestos.

Asbestos Warning Sign Talcum Powder Mesothelioma

"The typical person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 70 years old and most of them were exposed to asbestos in the navy, at a factory, power plant, oil refinery or as a skilled trade worker-as an adult. Talcum powder-baby powder users might have had their first exposure to asbestos as an infant or as a little girl or boy. This might explain why some talcum-baby powder users are being diagnosed with mesothelioma in their 30s or 40s.

If your wife, husband, daughter, son or loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and they routinely used talcum-baby powder anywhere in the USA.

Who are the types of people who may have used talcum powder or baby powder and developed mesothelioma?

Women who started using Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder as a young girl, teenager or as a young woman and who continued to use this product for years or even decades.

Men who started using this product as a boy, teenager or young man and continued to use this product for years or decades.

Men or women who were amateur or professional athletes who used baby powder to control perspiration or to get a better grip on a football, baseball, basketball, softball, tennis racket or golf club.

The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. Men or women who have used talcum powder for years and who have now been diagnosed with mesothelioma may be significantly younger. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

