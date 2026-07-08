TALD Launches Home Appointments, Offering In-Person Architecture and Design Expertise

Hour-long in-home visits let consumers access design and build help with clear pricing.

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TALD, the curated marketplace for home design and construction, today launched Home Appointments: 60-minute, in-person visits with a local interior designer, architect, builder, or landscape designer.

Pictured: Interior design by KRS Designs in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Cesar Bejar.

Since its 2024 launch, TALD has changed how consumers find and hire design talent. The platform has grown to approximately 200 trusted professionals and fielded more than $150 million in client project inquiries nationwide. Roughly 70 percent of TALD's online connections, including intro calls and virtual consultations, have expanded in scope. With the addition of Home Appointments, TALD gives the modern consumer a direct, transparent way to get expert guidance at home for a project of any size.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how consumers are hiring for their homes: they expect to book expertise the way they book everything else, with clear pricing and options for how deeply to engage. The in-person conversation, in the actual space, remains a meaningful option for collaboration and decision-making.

"We created TALD to fill a gap in the market and have always prioritized building the tools that were missing from the industry. These 'house calls' are a direct reflection of what our professionals and their clients told us they wanted," said Emily Shapiro, Founder and CEO of TALD.

TALD was built on a contrarian premise. At a time when online marketplaces and AI are expected to commoditize design advice and remove local studios from the process, TALD is investing in the opposite outcome: a curated model where human expertise is amplified by technology, and trust is the product.

"We don't think the future of design is less human. We think it is better-equipped humans," Shapiro said. "TALD was built to give professionals modern tools and to give consumers a transparent way to reach them."

By combining editorial curation, product-led discovery, and a network of trusted professionals, TALD has created a model where every side benefits. Consumers gain trusted expertise and a clearer path from the first conversation to the finished home. Professionals reach the right clients and grow their businesses. And the in-person visit, long reserved for a well-connected few, becomes a more attainable option.

"It helps to see the context of the space to understand someone's style and make better suggestions," said Rebecca Amir of Rebecca Amir Design, a TALD expert based in Pound Ridge, New York whose virtual consultation client booked a home appointment after their first call. "I understood what my client needed before going over, so I brought paint and wallpaper samples, and we made decisions together."

"Having Rebecca in our new home meant practical, expert advice on paint, wallpaper, furniture spacing, and rug sizes," said Elly Truesdell, a TALD client moving from New York to the Connecticut suburbs. "She talked me out of purchases that would not have fit the space, and because she had been in the room, the follow-up was even more tailored."

TALD's next phase of growth is focused on expanding access; bringing more trusted professionals onto the platform, making expertise easier to reach across more markets, and strengthening the connection between consumers and the people who shape how they live. For more information about TALD and to explore the platform, visit https://www.tald.co/.

ABOUT TALD

TALD is the modern marketplace for home design and construction, connecting consumers with the professionals who shape how we live. The platform gives consumers trusted talent, transparent pricing, and the flexibility to engage on their terms, from intro calls to virtual consultations and full-scope projects, while giving design and build professionals a smarter way to grow their businesses. Since launching in 2024, TALD has grown to a network of approximately 200 trusted professionals and fielded more than $150 million in client project inquiries nationwide. TALD is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

To learn more, visit https://www.tald.co/ or follow TALD on Instagram, Pinterest, or LinkedIn.

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SOURCE TALD