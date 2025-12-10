Talemaiker Launches the Ultimate Assistant Created By Screenwriters For Screenwriters

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talemaiker, the next-generation screenwriting assistant developed by screenwriters, for screenwriters, has announced the official launch of its AI-powered suite of creative assistants, designed to empower writers while keeping the author's unique voice and creative control at the forefront. (VIDEO).

While many platforms generate full scripts or pitch AI-written dialogue, Talemaiker never writes for the user. Every tool is designed to make writers better, not replace them—offering ideation, insight, and presentation support in a secure, user-centric workspace.

"Talemaiker unlocks new creative possibilities, not by writing for you, but by being the tireless collaborator every storyteller dreams of," said Ben Cooke, co-founder of Talemaiker. "Our mission is to empower writers to create faster, pitch better, and stay irreplaceable in the AI era."

Cofounder Lloyd Marino: "Talemaiker is built to give writers a leg up while leaving the creativity in their hands. We feel we've built something truly useful that will become an impactful partner for creative writers everywhere and will only get better as we roll out additional improvements and features in the coming months."

Talemaiker offers AI that supports, calibrates, and inspires writers without ever generating or altering their creative work. Instead, Talemaiker's tools guide users through story breaking, structure, character arcs, worldbuilding, and pitch deck creation while prioritizing privacy, security, and human creativity.

Key Features of Talemaiker Include:

Screenwriting Assistant: Designed to be your comrade on your writing journey, the screenwriting assistant provides a comprehensive screenplay analysis, including synopses, act structure breakdowns, character arcs, thematic elements, and initial feedback, along with initial steps to dive further into your screenplay.

Designed to be your comrade on your writing journey, the screenwriting assistant provides a comprehensive screenplay analysis, including synopses, act structure breakdowns, character arcs, thematic elements, and initial feedback, along with initial steps to dive further into your screenplay. Feedback Assistant: Delivers actionable, industry-calibrated script notes and development ideas in seconds.

Delivers actionable, industry-calibrated script notes and development ideas in seconds. Character Visualization Tools: Instantly generate character images specific to your script, ideal for pitch materials.

Instantly generate character images specific to your script, ideal for pitch materials. Pitch Deck Builder: Streamlines presentation asset creation with mood boards, visual casting, and market insights.

Streamlines presentation asset creation with mood boards, visual casting, and market insights. Ideation Engine: Helps users brainstorm twists, deepen worlds, and break creative blocks—without generating script dialogue or prose.

Helps users brainstorm twists, deepen worlds, and break creative blocks—without generating script dialogue or prose. Confidentiality-First Safeguards: All data and user work are kept under the creator's sole control and are never used for AI training or shared externally.

Built on Trust, Endorsed by Industry Pros

Talemaiker was built by the team at Maiker Labs, anchored by writer/producer/publicist Ben Cooke and technology architect Lloyd Marino, who developed the platform in collaboration with working writers and executives from Hollywood and the tech industry, ensuring every feature is grounded in real-world creative workflows.

Talemaiker is now available at reduced introductory rates. Visit Talemaiker.com to learn more.

About Maiker Labs

Maiker Labs is a boutique innovation studio specializing in rapid ideation, design, and deployment of AI-powered SaaS solutions for creative, education, and professional sectors. We architect, prototype, and launch custom web-based applications that transform workflows, spark creativity, and unlock new value for users.

Our approach blends deep expertise in AI, cloud-native architecture, and user-centric design. Whether you're a media company reimagining content development or an enterprise looking to automate and augment knowledge work, Maiker Labs is your hands-on partner from whiteboard to working platform.

Press Contact:

Ben Cooke

Co-Founder & Producer

310-720-1214

[email protected]

www.talemaiker.com

SOURCE Talemaiker