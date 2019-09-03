Talemetry Supports 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as North American Gold Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Talemetry, which combines the leading enterprise-grade recruitment marketing platform with cutting-edge tools, training and support, has again become a North American Gold sponsor for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Talemetry Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"We're excited to have Talemetry return as a Gold sponsor this year. Their platform helps companies improve their career sites and engage with candidates more frequently, key differentiators of improving candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program helps employers around the world better understand that targeted content marketing is vital to a better candidate experience and employer brand, and Talemetry is a big supporter of this mission."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open .

"Talemetry is pleased to support the Talent Board's program to recognize leading organizations, including some of our great customers who are leveraging our EVOLVE model to mature their recruitment marketing operations and improve candidate experiences", said Pete Sanidas, VP Revenue, Talemetry. "We continually work with our customers to improve their candidate experiences and ultimately improve candidate conversion rates. Customers who have switched to Talemetry see increased conversion rates as high as 83% using the Talemetry recruitment marketing platform and EVOLVE model."

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington DC: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About Talemetry

As the leader in results-driven recruitment marketing, Talemetry combines our enterprise-grade recruitment marketing platform with cutting-edge tools, training and support to make recruitment organizations and recruitment professionals successful. Talemetry® solutions get more of the right people to apply for the right jobs by delivering results-based attraction strategies and extending reach for all types of talent. We help the world's largest organizations simplify recruitment marketing, enable new strategies and optimize recruiting performance. Our award-winning recruitment marketing platform features five high-performance products that can be used alone or in combination, including the Talemetry® Source & CRM, Job Broadcast, Career Sites, Apply, and Analytics solutions. These integrated solutions optimize operations, drive meaningful recruitment marketing ROI, and deliver ongoing client success. Finally, a recruitment marketing platform powerful enough to deliver results, and easy enough to deploy and leverage across enterprise organizations.

Talemetry. Recruitment Marketing Results. Simplified.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media contact:

Kevin Grossman

220944@email4pr.com

831-419-6810

SOURCE Talent Board

Related Links

https://www.thetalentboard.org

