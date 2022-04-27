Talen Energy and Cumulus Data Join iMasons Climate Accord

ICA Signatories include AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Leading Data Center Platforms Globally

HOUSTON and BERWICK, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen Energy"), together with its Cumulus Data subsidiary, announced today that they have joined the Infrastructure Masons ("iMasons") Climate Accord ("ICA"). ICA is a historic cooperative of over 70 companies committed to a cleaner energy future that reduces carbon emissions across the digital infrastructure sector. Signatories to the ICA include hyperscale companies Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Meta, Microsoft, and leading global data center platforms and service providers. Talen Energy and Cumulus Data join other industry leaders who have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by uniting together to adopt a common standard enabled by solutions such as the Cumulus carbon-free data center platform.

"Talen Energy and Cumulus Data are pleased to join our customers and other industry leaders in this important coalition united around the principle of a carbon-free future in digital infrastructure," said CEO Alex Hernandez. "Our team looks forward to collaborating with iMasons, our data center customers, and the industry on climate matters to solve the energy 'trilemma' which we define as the convergence between the growing demand for digital infrastructure with global ESG mandates and consumer preferences for zero-carbon, low-cost, and reliable electricity. This is a key focus for our Cumulus Growth platform, which is building carbon-free hyperscale data centers coupled with renewable energy and battery storage development to meet this rapidly growing consumer demand," Hernandez continued.

"We established iMasons to unite the builders of the digital age," said Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons. "The ICA represents an unprecedented collaboration between leading digital infrastructure companies to accelerate our journey to carbon neutrality. Today, we are combining forces to compound the efforts of these firms to make meaningful and sustained progress toward that goal."

Cumulus Data is constructing its flagship Cumulus data center campus, which will provide carbon-free, low-cost, reliable energy generated by Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear facility to directly power the campus, without intermediation by legacy electric utilities. The first Cumulus data center, a 48 Megawatt powered shell designed for hyperscale cloud applications, is currently under construction and will be completed in the second half of 2022. Two additional 48 Megawatt powered shells are in advanced development to deliver a total of 150 Megawatts of capacity in Phase I over the near term and an aggregate capacity for the Cumulus Data hyperscale campus of 475 Megawatts.

Through its previously-announced agreement with the Sierra Club, Talen Energy also has committed to decarbonizing its legacy fossil generation fleet at the fastest rate of any energy company in North America by converting its wholly-owned coal-fired generation facilities to run on alternate, cleaner fuels and investing in renewable energy, battery storage and digital infrastructure development projects across its footprint. Currently, the company has over 1.7 Gigawatts of renewable solar and wind projects in its development pipeline and anticipates breaking ground on its first 100 Megawatt Montour Solar project in the second half of 2022. Power generated by Montour Solar can also provide renewable power to Cumulus Data customers.

About iMasons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic priorities – enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, inspire Sustainability and promote Innovation and Technical Excellence. To learn more about iMasons and the ICA visit https://imasons.org/climateaccord

About Cumulus Data

Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of Talen Energy, is developing an up to 475 Megawatt hyperscale data center campus located outside Berwick, Pa., with the potential to expand operations to other sites across the United States. The flagship Susquehanna campus will be powered by >1 Gigawatt of ultra-reliable, carbon-free, 24×7 nuclear power with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud data center customers in the United States. Cumulus also offers customers the ability to supplement its carbon-free offering with 400 Megawatts of new solar generation capacity under development. Cumulus Data has broken ground on its digital campus and anticipates having its first data center available for lease in the second half 2022. For more information, visit: https://cumulusinfra.com/

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen Energy, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. TES owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 Megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

Through its subsidiary, Cumulus Growth, Talen Energy is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

Customer Contact

Scott Hanna

Chief Revenue Officer

Cumulus Data

281-203-5800

[email protected]

www.Cumulusinfra.com

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

[email protected]

SOURCE Talen Energy Corp. and Cumulus Data