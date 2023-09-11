Talen Energy Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing

News provided by

Talen Energy Corp.

11 Sep, 2023, 08:01 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation (OTCQX: TLNE) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed public listing of its common stock. The public listing is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Investor Relations:
Ellen Liu
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
281-203-5435

Media:
Taryne Williams
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
610-601-0327

SOURCE Talen Energy Corp.

Talen Energy Reports Second Quarter Results, Highlights Strong First Half 2023 Financial and Operational Performance, and Establishes 2023 Guidance

Talen Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

