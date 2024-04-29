Talen Energy Announces Plan to Enable Restricted Shares of Common Stock to Trade on OTCQX

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation (the "Company") (OTCQX: TLNE) announced today that the Company's outstanding restricted shares of common stock issued with or under CUSIP No. 87422Q208 (the "Shares") will become eligible to be exchanged for unrestricted shares issued with or under CUSIP No. 87422Q109 on May 17, 2024. The completion of this exchange will result in the Shares trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"). The Company intends to move forward with the exchange of all restricted Shares as soon as possible upon the Shares becoming eligible. This will not require any action on the part of the Company's shareholders.

The exchange is intended to provide all shareholders with increased liquidity, permitting the Shares to trade without restriction, subject to each holder's compliance with (i) securities laws and (ii) rules promulgated by OTCQX. The exchange will occur through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Talen

The Company owns and operates approximately 12.4 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM, ERCOT and WECC, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information visit https://www.talenenergy.com/.

Talen trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker "TLNE." OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

