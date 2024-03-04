Talen Energy Announces Sale of Zero-Carbon Data Center Campus

HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (OTCQX: TLNE) today issued the following statement regarding the sale of its 960-megawatt Cumulus data center campus in northeast Pennsylvania to a major cloud service provider.

"We are pleased today to have sold our Cumulus data center campus, unlocking significant value for Talen," said Talen President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland. "This transaction provides an attractive return on Talen's investment and vision in building Cumulus, and creates value through the sale of clean carbon-free power from our top-decile Susquehanna nuclear plant."

Details regarding the transaction can be found on the Financials and Presentations page of Talen's Investor Relations website, linked here.

Talen will host an investor call at 9:00 a.m. EST today, Monday, March 4, 2024. To participate in the call, please register for the webcast via the page linked here. Participants can also join by phone through registering on the form linked here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay will be archived for approximately one year and available on the Financials and Presentations page of Talen's Investor Relations website linked here.

About Talen

Talen owns and operates approximately 12.4 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM, ERCOT and WECC, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. While the majority of our power is already generated at our zero-carbon, low-cost Susquehanna nuclear facility and other lower-carbon gas-fired facilities, we are reducing the carbon profile of our fleet through conversions and retirements of our wholly owned coal facilities. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.talenenergy.com.

Talen trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker "TLNE." OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

