Talen Energy Announces Updated Timing for Proposed Public Uplisting of Common Stock

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation (the "Company") (OTCQX: TLNE) previously announced on September 11, 2023, that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed uplisting of its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company expects to update the Registration Statement after reporting financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2023. Accordingly, the uplisting is expected to be effective no earlier than the second quarter of 2024, after the SEC completes its review process, and subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

