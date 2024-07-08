Talen Energy Corporation Announces Expected Listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market

HOUSTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or the "Company") (OTCQX: TLNE) expects that its common stock will commence trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "TLN" at open of market on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and cease trading on the OTCQX® Best Market at close of market on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The Company has filed an acceleration request with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to its registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-280341) registering its common stock. The Form S-1 is not yet effective and does not relate to any pending or specific future financing. The Company cannot assure you that the Form S-1 will be declared effective or our application to list our common stock on NASDAQ will be approved.

The common stock is not currently registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

