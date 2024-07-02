Talen Energy Corporation Announces Results of Director Elections

HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or the "Company") (OTCQX: TLNE), announced today that the Company has received the requisite consents from holders of its common stock, par value $0.001 ("common stock"), for the re-election of each of the seven members of its Board of Directors (the "Board") pursuant to the Company's recent consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation").

Effective as of July 2, 2024, the date on which the Company received certification of written consents representing a majority of its issued and outstanding common stock, Company nominees Stephen Schaefer, Mark "Mac" McFarland, Gizman Abbas, Anthony Horton, Karen Hyde, Joseph Nigro, and Christine Benson Schwartzstein were each elected to serve for an additional one-year term on the Board. After receiving certification of the requisite stockholder consents, the Company ended further action under the Consent Solicitation in accordance with the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement, which was first mailed to the Company's stockholders on May 31, 2024.

The Company expects to hold an annual meeting of its stockholders in the second quarter of 2025.

About Talen

Talen owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information visit https://www.talenenergy.com/.

Talen trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker "TLNE." OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

Additional Information

For additional information and updates about Talen, please visit our Investor Relations webpage at https://talenenergy.investorroom.com, or contact:

Investor Relations:

Ellen Liu

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(281) 203-5435

Media:

Taryne Williams

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(610) 601-0327

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things, capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE Talen Energy Corporation