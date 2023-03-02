Talen Energy Named One of America's Best Mid-Size Employers for 2023

Forbes Magazine has recognized Talen for the third consecutive year

HOUSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or "the Company") announced today that it has been named by Forbes to the list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers for 2023. This is the third consecutive year the Company has received this recognition. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed, only 500 made the list which recognizes Talen as an employer of choice.

"We are honored to be named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers again this year and for the third consecutive year," said Alex Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is driven by Talen's culture of simplification, engagement, and teamwork which has transformed the legacy public Company into a high-performing, value-driven organization with some of the best performing assets in the power and data center industries. As we position Talen and our Cumulus Data business for value creation, this recognition reflects the quality of our team and our continued investment in our people and assets."

Chief Talent Officer Dr. Michael Barriere added, "Talen fosters an inclusive, diverse, respectful, and collaborative workplace that empowers employees to excel. Our team's tireless efforts to drive performance, maintain safe and compliant operations, and drive innovation in our sectors while fostering a One Talen culture are the key drivers for this recognition."

Barriere continued, "Additionally, we are actively recruiting and welcoming new colleagues to our Talen team who will contribute to our culture and join us in driving the future of the Company."

To view a listing of available opportunities with Talen, please visit the Talen Energy careers page at https://www.talenenergy.com/careers/ .

About Forbes' America's Best Mid-Size Employers

Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this prestigious recognition based on anonymous independent surveys of 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. These surveys were conducted anonymously to encourage open feedback. Participants were asked to rate their employers as well as other employers in their industry on multiple aspects of an employee's experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

The full list can be found at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/?sh=4ab6ef0f210f

About Talen

Talen is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. Talen, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC ("TES"), owns and/or controls approximately 12,500 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

Additionally, through its Cumulus subsidiaries, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across TES' expansive footprint. For more information visit, https://www.talenenergy.com/about-talen/.

To learn more about Cumulus Data visit https://cumulusinfra.com/.

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

[email protected]

SOURCE Talen Energy