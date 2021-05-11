Talen Energy Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Mid-Size Employers

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") announced today that it has been named as one of 2021's Best Mid-Size Employers in America by Forbes Magazine. Selected out of tens of thousands of companies, Talen received recommendations from employees, as well as major corporations and non-profit organizations, and is ranked among the top third of those on the list.

"Talen is pleased to have been selected as one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers. Since our take-private in 2016, our team has focused on fostering an environment built on our core values of excellence, no harm, integrity and continuous improvement. This recognition is a direct reflection of the efforts and achievements of our entire team, both inside and outside the company" said Chairman and CEO Ralph Alexander.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes and Statista identified America's Best Midsize Employers based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in America. Participants were not consulted through their employer, but anonymously through other online panels, allowing for open, honest discussion and feedback. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family and to rate its COVID-19 response, image, economic footprint and talent development, among other things.

The full list can be found at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/#17ca81c3210f

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

