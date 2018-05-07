Talen Energy Schedules First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy's management has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Ralph Alexander, Chief Executive Officer and Alex Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.
Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the secured Debt Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at: http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/debt-investor-information.
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in North America. The Company owns or controls 16,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. For more information, visit http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/index.php
Investor Contact
Yvonne Fletcher
Managing Director, Investor Relations
281-203-5366
yvonne.fletcher@talenenergy.com
Media Contact
Todd L. Martin
Manager, Media Relations
570-542-2881
todd.martin@talenenergy.com
