Talen Energy Schedules First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy's management has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Ralph Alexander, Chief Executive Officer and Alex Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.