Talen Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("TEC") announced today that Talen Energy Supply, LLC ("TES", and, together with TEC, "the Company" or "Talen"), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of TEC, has scheduled a conference call with management to discuss first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

John Chesser, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss TES' financial and operating results, as well as provide an update on the Company's restructuring during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the Investor Updates section of Talen's website at: https://talenenergy.investorroom.com/investor-updates.

Additional Information

Talen's chapter 11 cases are pending before the Honorable Marvin Isgur and are jointly administered under Case No. 22-90054. As previously reported, on December 15, 2022, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the Company's chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

Court documents and other information are available on a website hosted by the Company's claims agent, Kroll, at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/talenenergy. The Company has also established a call center for questions at 844-721-3899 if calling from within the United States or Canada or 347-292-4080 if calling from outside these areas. Creditor inquiries can also be directed to [email protected].

The Company has retained Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as its restructuring legal advisor, Evercore as its investment banker, and Alvarez & Marsal as its restructuring financial advisor. The ad hoc group of unsecured noteholders has retained Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor and Rothschild & Co. as its investment banker and financial advisor.

About TEC

TEC is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. Through its subsidiary, TES, it owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

Additionally, through its Cumulus subsidiaries, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across TES' expansive footprint.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

[email protected]

