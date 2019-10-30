Talen Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy's management has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ralph Alexander, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Hernandez, President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the secured Debt Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at:

http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/debt-investor-information

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in North America. The Company owns or controls approximately 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States.  For more information, visit http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/index.php

Investor Contact

Ryan Koren
Senior Manager, Investor Relations and FP&A
610-601-0477
Ryan.Koren@talenenergy.com 

Media Contact

Taryne Williams
Media & Community Relations Manager
610-601-0327
Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

SOURCE Talen Energy

