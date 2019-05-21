Talen Energy Supply, LLC Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Supply, LLC (the " Company " or " Talen Energy Supply ") today announced the closing of its previously disclosed offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the " Notes "). The net proceeds from the notes offering were used to repurchase certain of the Company's existing senior notes in connection with tender offers and consent solicitations, and the remaining net proceeds were used, together with cash on hand, to repay $100 million of borrowings under the Company's senior secured term loan due 2023 and $150 million of borrowings under the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act ") and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Company's 4.600% Senior Notes due 2021, 9.500% Senior Notes due 2022 or 6.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2024, which are the subject of the tender offers.

About Talen Energy Supply

Talen Energy Supply is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in North America. The Company owns or controls approximately 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States.

