Talen Energy Supply Secures $788 Million Financing Commitment Led by GoldenTree Asset Management and Silver Point Finance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Talen Energy Supply LLC ("TES") announced today that TES has obtained a financing commitment led by GoldenTree Asset Management LP and Silver Point Finance, LLC for a new first lien facility in the aggregate amount of $788 million maturing September 2024.

TES expects to use the proceeds from the financing to fund elevated commodity working capital requirements during the winter period, repay approximately $238 million of borrowings outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility, and to pay transaction fees and expenses related to the new financing facility.

The closing of the proposed financing is subject to a majority vote of lenders under the TES existing revolving credit facility, the execution of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions. Although TES anticipates closing and entering into a definitive credit agreement by mid-December 2021, there can be no assurance that it will enter into the new credit agreement under the terms described above, or at all.

"We are grateful for the capital, partnership and confidence of GoldenTree Asset Management, Silver Point Finance, and our bank group," said Alex Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Talen. "This financing will unlock the value of our TES assets in this strong winter commodity environment, while enabling Talen to continue executing our energy transition strategy to grow enterprise value for all of our stakeholders," continued Mr. Hernandez.

"We are pleased to partner with Alex and his team to lead this important financing and advance the company's strategic objectives," said Paul Ardire, Principal at GoldenTree Asset Management. "Our firm's philosophy is to partner with experienced, differentiated management teams, which we have done with Talen over the last several years. We believe there is significant value in TES's asset base in this strong commodity environment, and longer-term as Talen executes its energy transition strategy to renewables and digital infrastructure."

"Silver Point is pleased to work with Talen to provide a bespoke financing solution that addresses the company's near-term liquidity needs in the context of what we believe is a very strong fundamental operating environment," said Edward Mulé, Silver Point's CEO and Portfolio Manager. "Silver Point has significant experience and a longstanding history of partnering with companies and management teams that we believe in, with the goal of advancing their business objectives. We are particularly excited by the underlying value of Talen's generation portfolio and look forward to continuing to support the company as it plays a key role in the ongoing U.S. carbon-free energy transition."

TES has retained White & Case LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as its legal advisors, and Evercore as its investment banker for this financing.

About GoldenTree Asset Management

GoldenTree Asset Management is an employee owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, credit-themed equities and emerging markets. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages over $46 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com

About Silver Point Finance

Silver Point Finance, LLC, a subsidiary of global credit investor Silver Point Capital, L.P., is the Firm's dedicated customized financing solutions business. Founded in 2002, Silver Point was designed and built to have the deep resources, expertise and capital needed to invest in the global credit markets throughout credit cycles. Since inception in 2002, Silver Point has provided more than $14bn of capital solutions to over 300 companies. Today, the Firm manages approximately $19bn in investable assets across its credit strategies for institutional investors globally, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and family offices. Additional information is available at www.silverpointfinance.com.

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen, through its subsidiary, TES, is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. TES owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

Through its subsidiary, Cumulus Growth, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that TES expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, as well as aspirational goals, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by TES based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. TES undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Talen Energy Corp.