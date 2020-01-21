Talen Energy to Present at 2020 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy ("Talen" or "the Company"), a leading power generation infrastructure company in North America, announced today that its executive team will present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on Monday February 24, 2020 at 10:20 AM ET.

Ralph Alexander, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Hernandez, President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the Company and discuss the Company's Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance.

Materials presented will be available via the secured Debt Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at:

http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/debt-investor-information

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp. is one of the largest competitive power generation infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns or controls approximately 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. For more information, visit talenenergy.com

