Talend Accelerates Path to Revealing the Intelligence in Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced the Winter '20 release of Talend Data Fabric. The new release introduces Talend Cloud Data Inventory, which automatically calculates the Data Intelligence Score of all data across an organization and presents it in a self-service cloud app for every user. Winter '20 also provides several other powerful capabilities, including AI features and cutting-edge cloud connectivity. Talend Data Fabric enables organizations to reveal intelligence in data at scale to quickly and easily helps businesses drive revenue, innovate faster, transform customer experiences, and dramatically lower costs and risks.

Working with data is more complicated than ever. There is a constant struggle to provide fast access to trusted data for stakeholders. According to IDC1, data professionals spend 67% of their time searching and preparing data. This inefficiency prevents businesses from quickly leveraging insights from their data in order to deliver concrete business outcomes. Winter '20 is built to address these productivity and efficiency challenges and help customers thrive in today's hypercompetitive environments.

"Winter '20 continues our commitment to partnering with customers on their digital transformation journeys and ensuring their data becomes a valuable business asset rather than a liability," said Ciaran Dynes, Senior Vice President, Products at Talend. "The innovations introduced in Talend Data Fabric will provide our customers with dramatically improved efficiency, optimized productivity and scale, and accelerated path to discovering value from data."

New features in Talend's Winter '20 release include:

Establish data intelligence at first sight: Data Inventory is a new cloud-based app designed for self-service that automatically inventories and quality checks data to establish data intelligence quickly and easily. It unlocks data silos and fosters collaboration and reuse so that data professionals don't need to repeatedly build the same datasets.

Data Inventory is a new cloud-based app designed for self-service that automatically inventories and quality checks data to establish data intelligence quickly and easily. It unlocks data silos and fosters collaboration and reuse so that data professionals don't need to repeatedly build the same datasets. Boost data intelligence at speed: With new intelligent data preparation capabilities, Talend Pipeline Designer, a modern, cloud-based solution for building and deploying data pipelines, now provides an in-flight data quality feature that eliminates quality problems before the data is consumed or replicated. Additionally, no coding or complex transformations are required, which will help citizen integrators increase development and maintain productivity.

With new intelligent data preparation capabilities, Talend Pipeline Designer, a modern, cloud-based solution for building and deploying data pipelines, now provides an in-flight data quality feature that eliminates quality problems before the data is consumed or replicated. Additionally, no coding or complex transformations are required, which will help citizen integrators increase development and maintain productivity. Empower everyone with data intelligence at scale: Intelligent data quality with augmented intelligence uses machine learning to compare data matching so customers can empower everyone in the organization with data intelligence. Numerous APIs enable the automation of more integration tasks, speed-up cloud project delivery, and deliver data quality at scale. Talend Data Fabric now also offers an automatic trust score, delivering an immediate assessment of data health for each and every data set.

Talend Winter '20 is packed with innovative capabilities that will help customers in their journey to becoming digital leaders. With this release, Talend has further expanded its cutting-edge cloud connectivity to Microsoft Azure (ADLS Gen 2, Azure Data Factory for Talend Data Catalog), Amazon Web Services (AWS Glue for Talend Data Catalog), and multiple updates to its extensive Google Cloud capabilities. Talend Winter '20 also brings new and expanded connectivity to Workday, Databricks Delta Lake, Snowflake, Cloudera, and others.

Talend Data Fabric is a hybrid integration and integrity platform that intelligently connects, integrates, and shares trusted data at any scale with seamlessly built-in quality and governance. The platform solves the data efficiency gap by turning a mass of siloed data to a flow of trustworthy data that anyone can use. Talend Data Fabric transforms data into a powerful, valuable, and strategic asset that can provide a real competitive advantage.

The Winter release of Talend Data Fabric will be available this quarter. To learn more about this product release, Talend will host a live webinar with a product demonstration on Thursday, March 19, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific. Register here to join.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

