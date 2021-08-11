Talend Announces Latest Innovations to Support Journey to Healthier Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced the latest innovations added to Talend Data Fabric, a complete integration and governance platform designed to manage the health of corporate information. Available now, new enhancements from Talend provide data professionals with new, high-performance integrations to leading cloud intelligence platforms, a self-service API portal, collaborative data governance capabilities, and private connections between Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to ensure data security.

As proven by the pandemic, it has never been more important for businesses to become data-driven. Despite years of investment in business applications, process automation, analytics, and more, recent research from Talend shows that 78% of executives still have challenges making data-driven decisions. This is partially explained by the fact that 60% of executives don't always trust the data they work with.

"One of the biggest crises businesses face today is a lack of agility caused by untimely, inaccessible, incomplete, and inaccurate data," said Krishna Tammana, CTO, Talend. "With Talend's latest release, we're helping data professionals connect, share, and improve their data faster and more securely. These innovations represent one step in our ongoing journey to help our customers put healthier data at the center of their businesses."

The new Talend Data Fabric capabilities:

Enable advanced data analytics and data sharing. Talend provides native integration with Databricks 7.3 and AWS EMR 6.2 on Apache Spark 3, which helps organizations take advantage of next-generation data analytics platforms to perform powerful and advanced analytics at scale while enjoying the faster performance, easier use, and greater flexibility of Spark 3.

This release also introduces a self-service API portal that provides a central listing of APIs and documentation to enable internal teams and external partners to discover, learn, integrate, and share data via microservices. The API portal also helps improve developer productivity and collaboration by making it easier to share APIs, documentation, and data structures across the app development team.

Ensure comprehensive security and protection. Talend is the first data integration and governance provider to support private connectivity between Talend and AWS or Azure instances via a private link. In addition to ensuring that sensitive data is secure and never exposed to the Internet, the use of a private link offers several additional advantages over a VPN, including reduced data transfer costs, faster time to deploy and operate, and increased performance for mission-critical workloads due to extra-low network latency and no Internet reliance. Private link support also provides compliance with local data protection and industry regulations such as PCI and HIPAA.

Talend also extends its single-sign-on and multi-factor authentication to meet security best practices and deliver a straightforward user login experience to all customers of Talend's cloud platform without additional cost.

Deliver self-service data governance at scale. Talend provides tight coupling of data stewardship and data integration where read/write capabilities can be easily added to a data quality or governance "campaign" directly from a data pipeline. This provides greater collaboration between IT, who creates data jobs or pipelines, and the business subject matter experts, resulting in faster and more scalable data quality processes and subsequent decision making.

"Talend continues to innovate and provide us with data governance capabilities that aide our business users in operating with more autonomy. The ability to manage data in campaigns directly without IT intervention, while at the same time retaining the ability to collaborate with IT when needed, gives us the agility to speed when it matters the most," said Rachell Powell, Senior Application Development Manager at Ferguson Enterprises.

Talend's new capabilities help businesses accelerate to a modern, healthy data environment. The unified Talend Data Fabric platform supports greater confidence in an organization's data along with the ability to get more value from that data with more advanced analytics and greater sharing.

For more details describing Talend's extended security and additional innovative capabilities, please visit Talend's blog.

About Talend



Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

SOURCE Talend Inc.

Related Links

http://www.talend.com

