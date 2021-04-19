Talend Celebrates its 2021 Partner of the Year Award Winners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, announced the winners of its Partner of the Year Awards, 2021, during its annual Partner Summit held April 15-16 across three regions. This recognition celebrates select partners from around the globe that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership in advancing digital transformation initiatives for our customers worldwide.

The Partner of the Year winners are judged using a range of criteria including ACV booking of net new deals, creativity and innovation, project scope and complexity, as well as overall business value achieved for customers in cloud and big data. This year's award recipients include:

Global Partner of the Year: Accenture

Regional Partner of the Year:

US: Perficient

EMEA: Keyrus

APAC: Deloitte

JAPAN : Hitachi Solutions

: Hitachi Solutions ASEAN: Micro D International

Talend also recognized partners regionally with System Integrator of the Year awarded to Accenture (US) and Capgemini (EMEA). ISV of the Year was awarded to Snowflake (EMEA).

Talend's partner program is designed to increase customer value from Talend's cloud products. Partners benefit from helping customers identify opportunities for impactful digital transformations and are able to successfully execute and deploy with the help of Talend. Talend provides a unified user experience that ensures data quality, data governance, data lineage, data cataloging, and data sharing with other applications via Talend Data Fabric.

"Congratulations to all the recipients of this year's awards," said Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development at Talend. "This year's winners stood out from the field because of their outstanding performance across several key areas such as technical skills, innovation, and overall customer value. We look forward to our continued collaboration, growth, and success in the year ahead."

