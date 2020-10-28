Talend Data Masters 2020 Winners Announced at Talend Connect

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced the global winners of its annual awards program, the Talend Data Masters. The awards celebrate companies that demonstrate vision and leadership in deploying Talend Data Fabric. The 12 Talend Data Masters Award winners represent forward-thinking organizations of all sizes across a range of industries; their names were revealed today in a ceremony at the Talend Connect World Tour.

"Talend's customers continue to push the boundaries on how data can be used as a business lever to drive positive outcomes and we are thrilled to see our strategic partnerships in action," said Christal Bemont, CEO, Talend. "The Talend Data Masters award winners have embraced innovative technologies to reinvent product and service delivery with the goal of transforming their businesses. We are honored to showcase our customers' achievements and celebrate their success."

Talend Data Masters award winners are judged using a range of criteria, including creativity and innovation, project scope and complexity, designing new cloud and big data use cases, as well as overall business value achieved. On behalf of this year's winners, Talend is presenting donations to charities of the winner's choice.

The 2020 Talend Data Masters award winners include:

Data for Good

GlaxoSmithKline

UK-headquartered, GlaxoSmithKline is a science-led global healthcare company with three global businesses that research, develop and manufacture innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. GlaxoSmithKline selected Talend as its cloud enterprise-wide architectural backbone to leverage data as a shared and trusted asset. The company uses Talend to accelerate scientific productivity in R&D, production efficiency, quality, and compliance in manufacturing and to boost commercial opportunities.

P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners (P3) is a patient-centered, physician-led and population health-focused healthcare company in the US with over 75,000 members. P3 came to Talend to better manage, maintain, and apply increasingly large volumes of data in order to lower medical costs and hospital admissions, and operational efficiencies. With Talend, the organization can see critical patient care insights in a unified view, while simultaneously expanding the data available for clinical decision making.

Data for Sustainability

Hamburger Hochbahn with its partner, QuinScape

Hamburger Hochbahn operates the underground transportation system and large parts of the bus system in the city of Hamburg, Germany. The company has kicked off a goal of 100% climate-neutral operations by 2030 and made massive investments in emission-free vehicles, as well as in its IT infrastructure. Together with QuinScape and Talend, they built a data warehouse to collect traffic data and push it into Snowflake for data scientists' analytics. The goal is to increase the availability and quality of the mobility offering, with no waiting time, while at the same time sharply increase passenger numbers.

Watercare Services Limited

Watercare is New Zealand's largest company in the water and wastewater industry. The utility company completed a significant digital transformation program, creating a data hub with Talend to leverage data as an asset and accelerate the shift to becoming a true digital business. The data hub provides a single source of trusted data, resulting in 60% faster advanced analytics to optimize the maintenance of its critical infrastructure and 2.5+ million assets worth more than $11 billion.

Data for a Transparent Government

Department of Customer Service | New South Wales Government

The NSW Department of Customer Service works to deliver excellence in customer service, digital leadership, as well as sustained improvements to government services in NSW to give citizens a great customer experience when they interact with the NSW Government. The NSW Data Analytics Centre (DAC) is one of the ways the Department of Customer Service is enhancing the way the NSW Government interacts with citizens and businesses. The DAC has recently launched its new cloud-based Advanced Analytics Service which incorporates Talend to support data sharing across government agencies and open data. With Talend, the NSW DAC has processed over 1.1M data files to support citizens, improve transparency and achieve a 30% increase in productivity for its data engineering team.

Data for Establishing Trust

ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE's purpose ("raison d'être") is to act to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmental-friendly solutions, reconciling economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet. To support this transition, ENGIE has standardized across divisions and geographies on Salesforce as its Common CRM. Talend is at the heart of ENGIE's CRM data, consolidating disparate data into a trusted and widely accessible asset for revenue optimization.

Data for Cost Control

Société Générale with its partner, Micropole

French multinational financial services company, Société Générale S.A. built, with Talend partner Micropole, a cross-functional cost-monitoring platform with the plan to improve operational efficiencies. With help from Talend, Société Générale's platform integrated 400 business functions in a hybrid on-premise and Azure cloud environment, providing a 360-degree view of all data and a 20% productivity increase for its financial controllers.

Data for Customer Centricity

The Western Union Company

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company works with Talend to streamline data movement in compliance with GDPR across their financial, reconciliation, auditing and trading partners. This initiative drives growth by enabling new customer-centric services and positions the company to respond to rapidly changing market conditions, while conducting business with integrity.

SiriusXM

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM also offers connected vehicle services to automakers. SiriusXM needed a scalable way for its marketing and sales teams to explore, discover, search, and leverage its data to save costs and process customer data faster. Using Talend, SiriusXM has built a hybrid, multi-cloud exchange to unite producers of data and analytics with business consumers across the enterprise.

Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) built the Tourism Information & Services Hub (TIH) and Singapore Tourism Analytics Network (Stan) to support the tourism sector. TIH enables industry stakeholders to contribute and access travel-related content and services for their digital platforms, while Stan allows them to access and analyze data collaboratively. Together, using Talend solutions, STB can make real-time recommendations to visitors, and help businesses widen exposure of their tourism offerings and access quality data to make key business decisions.

Vodafone NZ

One of New Zealand's largest mobile and broadband operators, Vodafone NZ is undertaking a major data transformation program to deliver new levels of customer service and engagement. Using Talend, Vodafone is experiencing significantly faster delivery of business insights from new products or service launches for its 2.3 million customers. Additionally, real-time data is enabling Vodafone TV and Customer Care teams to offer a more personalized, pro-active and engaging experience.

Data for Supply-Chain Optimization

AutoZone

US-based AutoZone has over 6,400 retail stores which sell auto parts and products. To continue its aggressive growth strategy, the company wanted to take orders and share accurate product and pricing data to retail locations in a timely manner to better serve its customers. With Talend, AutoZone experienced a 75x improvement in throughput and reduced the time for processing records for the given project from 2,000 records per hour to nearly 5,000 records per minute. This speed provides retail employees the means to instantly locate and provide parts to customers, along with the knowledge of how to install those parts.

