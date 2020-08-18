Talend Extends Collaboration with Cloudera

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today that it has extended its collaboration with Cloudera by certifying on the Cloudera Data Platform. Talend Data Fabric is now a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated, and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform (CDP).

"We've had a long-standing relationship with Cloudera, helping joint customers leverage our platform to build and automate data engineering workloads on Cloudera," said Jamie Kiser, Chief Customer Officer at Talend. "Supporting cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments are a strategic decision for our customers worldwide, particularly in heavily regulated industries. By closely working with Cloudera we can provide our customers with modern integration technologies that will enable them to achieve maximum value from their data."

With the July 2020 release of Talend Data Fabric, Talend offers full support for Cloudera Data Platform – Private Cloud. This support provides native integration with a key focus on Apache Spark, Hive, Impala, and other key Cloudera capabilities for data engineering and data warehouse workloads. Furthermore, the new release has been certified by Cloudera for its technical integration. This certification gives our mutual customers the confidence that Talend follows key Cloudera specifications and ensures the technical accuracy required to manage their business critical workloads.

"With Cloudera Connect Technical Certifications, our partners can unlock the potential of the enterprise data cloud to drive the most valuable and transformative use cases for companies,"said Gary Green, vice president of strategic partnerships at Cloudera. "Cloudera customers can say yes to any analytic workload from the Edge to AI, knowing that they will have skilled resources, business solutions, and integrations from the Cloudera partner ecosystem available to them."

CDP is a new approach to enterprise data, anywhere from the Edge to AI. By simplifying operations, it reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. The platform uses machine learning to intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. With Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), the security and governance capabilities in CDP, IT can confidently deliver secure analytics running against data anywhere. CDP manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The Cloudera Data Platform offers game-changing technology that lets companies harness diverse data to solve important business problems.

Talend Data Fabric is the only data integration and integrity platform that simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. Talend Data Fabric includes a suite of apps to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization.

