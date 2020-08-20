Talend Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced it has once again been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the August 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This is the fifth consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

For a complimentary copy of Gartner's complete report, click here.

According to Gartner, "The data integration tools market is seeing renewed momentum driven by urgent requirements for hybrid/multi-cloud data management, augmented data integration and data fabric designs. This assessment of 20 vendors will help data and analytics leaders choose a best fit for their data integration needs."1

"We believe that being recognized once again as a Leader by Gartner speaks volumes to the strategic value our Talend Data Fabric platform provides to businesses," said Lauren Vaccarello, CMO at Talend. "Organizations need to make critical decisions with confidence using complete, uncompromised data that is available in real time. Customers rely on us to gain clarity in their data in order to quickly adapt and navigate in today's markets."

Talend Data Fabric is the only data integration and integrity platform that simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. Talend Data Fabric includes a suite of apps to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization.

In the report, Gartner notes, "By 2023, organizations utilizing data fabrics to dynamically connect, optimize and automate data management processes will reduce time to integrated data delivery by 30%. Through 2025, over 80% of organizations will use more than one cloud service provider (CSP) for their data and analytics use cases, making it critical for them to prioritize an independent and CSP-neutral integration technology to avoid vendor lock-ins."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos.

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations.

Over 4,750 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

SOURCE Talend Inc.

Related Links

http://www.talend.com

