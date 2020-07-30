Talend Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced it has once again been Talend - A Cloud Data Integration Leader (modern ETL) recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in data quality tools as described in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions .1 This is the third consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant.

According to Gartner, Inc., "As organizations accelerate the speed of digital transformation and innovation, there is a greater market demand for data quality solutions. This stems from a need to overcome the challenges from complex and distributed data landscapes, and new and urgent business requirements. Data and analytics leaders are facing intensive pressure to provide 'trusted' data that can help business operations to run more efficiently and making business decisions faster and with greater confidence."1

"Data quality is essential, bringing the clarity and decisiveness necessary to organizations as they navigate today's market," said Lauren Vaccarello, CMO at Talend. "Trusting the quality in your real-time data helps businesses pivot quickly and make critical decisions. We are thrilled that Gartner has again positioned Talend as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant report. We think this recognition validates the strategic importance of our offering."

Talend Data Fabric is the only data integration and integrity platform that simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. Talend Data Fabric includes a suite of apps to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization.

In the report, Gartner notes: "By 2022, 60% of organizations will leverage machine-learning-enabled data quality technology for suggestions to reduce manual tasks for data quality improvement... Data quality initiatives have traditionally been mandated to fulfill compliance requirements and to reduce operational risks and costs. Increasingly, data quality is also a necessity when amplifying analytics for better insights and making trusted, data-driven decisions."

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions," Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, 27 July 2020. Previous titles include "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

